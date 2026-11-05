Game Preview: 11.05.26 vs. Boston Bruins

-The Penguins conclude a quick two-game homestand as they take on the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has points in 11 of its last 17 home games against Boston (10-6-1) dating back to Dec. 14, 2016.

-Pittsburgh has points in 16 of their last 19 games overall (11-3-5).

-The Penguins have points in three of their last five games (2-2-1).