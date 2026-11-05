Game Preview: 11.05.26 vs. Boston Bruins

16x9 NOV 5 Gameday
By Pittsburgh Penguins
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The Matchup

-The Penguins conclude a quick two-game homestand as they take on the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has points in 11 of its last 17 home games against Boston (10-6-1) dating back to Dec. 14, 2016.

-Pittsburgh has points in 16 of their last 19 games overall (11-3-5).

-The Penguins have points in three of their last five games (2-2-1).

Quick Hits

1) Rickard Rakell has 20 points (10G-10A) in 25 games played against the Bruins, which includes four multi-point efforts. 

2) Tommy Novak has four points (3G-1A) in his last five games versus Boston, including a two-point performance (1G-1A) in the team’s last matchup with the Bruins on March 8, 2026.

3) Five (3G-2A) of Ben Kindel’s six points (3G-3A) this season have come here at PPG Paints Arena. 

4) Nick Robertson is a team-high plus-7 and has been plus or even in 13 of 15 games this season. 

5) Jake Livanavage, who was recalled by Pittsburgh from Wilkes/Barre Scranton on Tuesday, led WBS defensemen in assists (6) and points (8) and ranked tied for first in goals (2) at the time of his call up. He also ranked second among all WBS skaters in assists and tied for fourth in points.

Projected Lineup
Game Notes

THE WIZARD OF CROS

Sidney Crosby has 75 points (19G-56A) in 63 career games against the Bruins, which includes 37 points (8G-29A) over his last 35 contests. No active player in the NHL has more points against Boston than Crosby:

Most Points vs. BOS, Active Players

Player                     GP         G         A         PTS

Sidney Crosby        63         19        56        75

Alex Ovechkin        72          30      31        61

Mitch Marner          31          13       38        51

Evgeni Malkin        53           20       30       50

Claude Giroux       66           17       32        49

BLUELINERS VS BOSTON

Defensemen Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang have both had success against Boston in their careers. Karlsson and Letang rank tied for third in points among active defensemen against the Bruins:

Most Points Against Boston, Active Defensemen

Player                      GP           G            A           PTS

Victor Hedman        58            11           24         35

Morgan Rielly         44             9            25          34

Erik Karlsson          52             5            24         29

Kris Letang             55             5            24         29

John Carlson          48            10           19         29

Karlsson and Letang are tied with Victor Hedman for the second-most assists (24) among all active defensemen against the Bruins (Morgan Reilly – 25).

CLIMBING THE RANKS

On Saturday in Montreal, Sidney Crosby registered three points (1G-2A), bringing his career total to 1,771. With a point tonight, Crosby would pass Marcel Dionne for sole possession of the sixth-most points in NHL history:

Most Points in NHL History

Name                       Points

Wayne Gretzky        2,857

Jaromir Jagr            1,921

Mark Messier           1,887

Gordie Howe           1,850

Ron Francis             1,798

Sidney Crosby         1,771

Marcel Dionne          1,771

RICK RAK

Rickard Rakell has five goals over his last six games (5G-2A) after going goalless in his first nine games to start the season. He enters tonight’s game riding an active four-game goal scoring streak (4G-1A) which is the longest active goal scoring streak in the NHL: 

Longest Active Goal Streaks

Player                     Streak         G

Rickard Rakell         4                 4

Cutter Gauthier       3                 8

Sam Reinhart          3                 3

Jack Hughes           2                 4

Evan Bouchard       2                 2

Around the Arena

Doors: 6:00 PM | Puck Drop: 7:00 PM

-Tonight, we are proud to honor active service members, veterans and their families at our annual Military Appreciation Game, featuring special moments of recognition throughout the evening.

-The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative Lapel Pin Set.

-Fans are also invited to visit organizations supporting our military community on the FedEx Level, including Wounded Warrior Project, Operation Troop Appreciation, Pittsburgh Warriors, Irreverent Warriors, Veterans Place, and more!

-Tonight's 50/50 Raffle presented by BetRivers Online Casino and Sportsbook supports the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation's partnership with ForgiveCo - helping to eliminate medical debt for local veterans. By purchasing raffle tickets, Penguins fans can make a meaningful difference for those who have served our country, helping deliver more than a thank you.

-The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will host an online auction featuring autographed jerseys, pucks, and other memorabilia beginning November 5 at 12 PM through November 12. Proceeds from this auction, along with the sale of mystery signed pucks and warmup pucks behind Section 104 during the game, will benefit Shepherd’s Heart and the Pittsburgh Warriors. To join the online auction, please visit pens.givesmart.com or text PENS to 76278.

-Fans can also visit the Foundation concourse table to pick up a 'My Hero Is' cause card.

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