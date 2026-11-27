Penguins fans can save 30% off tickets to four upcoming games at PPG Paints Arena with Cyber Weekend Savings. This limited-time offer is available now through Monday, November 30 for the following matchups:

Tuesday, December 22 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Holiday Sweater Game

– Holiday Sweater Game Friday, January 1 vs. Minnesota Wild – Zambelli Indoor Pyrotechnics Show

– Zambelli Indoor Pyrotechnics Show Saturday, January 23 vs. Vancouver Canucks – Evgeni Malkin Talking Bobblehead Gate Giveaway Presented by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation (first 7,500 fans in attendance)

– Evgeni Malkin Talking Bobblehead Gate Giveaway Presented by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation (first 7,500 fans in attendance) Friday, January 29 vs. New York Rangers

Fans can purchase discounted tickets at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/cyber using code CYBER. The limited-time offer expires on Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 PM and is not valid on re-sale tickets, previous purchases, theme or special ticket packages.

In addition, the Penguins Foundation is offering a limited-time discount. Secure your holiday gifts with a charitable spin – all shoppers will enjoy a 20% discount on orders (some exclusions apply). Shop now through Monday, Nov. 30, at 11:59 PM at shop.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org. During checkout, be sure to use code CYBER20. Proceeds support the mission of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

Fans will also have access to holiday deals on Penguins merchandise at pensgear.com. Today only, apparel and hats (excluding jerseys) will be 40% off, with the discount changing to 30% from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Nov. 30. The sale includes clearance apparel, and no promo code is required. Fans will also receive free shipping on orders over $100.

For in-person purchases, the PensGear location at PPG Paints Arena will be open on Black Friday (Nov. 27) from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM, offering 30% off apparel and hats. The PensGear location at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex will offer the same 30% discount from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Nov. 30.