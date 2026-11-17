What made you want to sign a three-year deal this summer, and what makes this such a good fit for you and your family?

I mean, I just love this city, love the fans, love the hockey here. And then my daughter was born here, so I want to stay here as much as I can. So, just happy to sign.

What do you think you'll tell her about Pittsburgh when she's older?

I don't know. I think she’s grown here, so she I think knows more than me [laughs]. To be honest, after half a summer, we already wanted to come back because we just feel at home here.

What can you tell me about your hometown of Omsk, Russia?

When I was a kid, it was all about hockey. And in the summertime, I play soccer. So, just go out and then be outside with friends all the time. That's it. Like to be out playing soccer, then just grab a stick and go shoot.

Will you kick the ball around pregame?

Before, yeah. But right now, I have my routine, so I don't have time for soccer.

That's fair. How cold does it get there during the winter?

It's minus 30 Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit). It's pretty cold. Sometimes minus 35, but I love that. I miss the winter. But when it's not cold, like here, it's pretty awesome too [laughs]. You don't have to wear, like, two jackets or something.

So, if you could pick a dream vacation spot, would you want to go somewhere that was colder, or do you like going to the beach?

The beach, for sure. The one I love the most is the Maldives. I like when you have nothing to do. You just lay down, watch the ocean. I love it.

What kind of music do you listen to?

I like everything. Rock or rap, hip hop. If it's in my ear, I like it.

What are your favorite foods?

Food at home, when my wife cooks. It's more natural, not much sauce or anything like that. More healthy food. So yeah, I love my wife’s cooking. I hope she sees this.

Shout out to your wife! Any specific meals?

Some chicken noodle soup, borscht.

Do you like sushi as much as Geno does?

Oh, yeah. I love it, but the last season I was tired because we ate sushi on every road trip, so I try to stay away from the sushi in the summer.

So, if you're in your group chat with that crew, and they're like, "All right, Egor, it's your turn to pick where we're going.” What would you suggest?

Depends where, what city. I think most of the time I think it's sushi, but I love to eat steak before the game.

What players or teams did you like growing up?

I like to watch everybody, but I think the team I watch the most is Chicago, when (Patrick) Kane and (Jonathan) Toews played together. So, I think that's the main team. But of course, I watch, like, all highlights, all like goals and everything. But the specific team, it's I think Chicago.

Why do you wear number 59?

In Russia, every city got a number. So, where I start to play hockey, it's city of number 59.

Are you superstitious with numbers, like how Sid is with 87? Is there anything like that for you?

No, I don't know. I just all the time played with 59. Sometimes I want to change when the games were not my way [laughs], but yeah, overall, no.

What do you enjoy the most about being a first-time dad?

Just see every day, something new. When she starts smiling, starts crying. We did the earrings for her, and then when I saw her tears, I’m like, oh, this hurts!

Do you have any parenting advice for fans who read this that have kids of their own?

Be present.

Now, just a couple more fun ones. I feel like you have good hair. Are there certain products that you use, or is it natural?

Sometimes I use foam, but overall, no, nothing. I don't really care about the hair. I want to be like, almost bald. But my wife is like, no. You're not coming home if you do that. Especially in the summer or in the season when you need to shower, after the morning skate, after game, before the game. So, I’m like ugh, I’m tired!

Any recommendations when it comes to books, shows, movies, etc.?

Reading, it's more like the Russian books. It's about some mental stuff. And then shows and things, it’s also more Russian. I don’t really watch stuff from the U.S. because some shows don't have captions. But I like the Outer Banks on Netflix.

No way! Did your wife start watching it, and then you also watched it? Or did you start watching it on your own?

I watched it, and then I tell her to watch it.

How did you start watching Outer Banks?

I don't know, I think it’s my second season in Columbus. Someone tells they were watching, and I was like, yeah, I want to watch too. I actually like it. And then Bodyguard on Netflix, too.

My last one for you is, can you share a fun fact about yourself?

I like to build things. We moved to the house, and I like to build tables, things like that. I'm like, hey, I want more. And I love cars.

What's your dream car?

I think Porsche 911.

I feel like that's a reality, right? Like, you could get one.

Yeah, but I don't want to do that now. It’s like, more of a weekend car. So, when I end my career, I want to buy something like that.

You heard the story of Geno taking his Porsche 911 onto the airport tarmac?

Yeah, I know that story. Yeah, that's crazy. Crazy.