Musings: Rollercoaster Finish Results in One Point for Penguins

“I don’t think we were ready to play as a group,” Kris Letang said. “We played them out there (Oct. 19). We know how fast they are, how much skill they have and we kind of let them play their game. They can make you look pretty bad.”

But the Penguins started stacking shifts in the second period, which led to a goal from Erik Karlsson, one of just two defensemen to lead his team in points, along with the Rangers’ Adam Fox.

However, in the third, the Mammoth dictated the terms early on, spending a lot of time in the offensive zone. Silovs made several quality saves, while the Penguins managed just one shot in the first few minutes.

“He was phenomenal. Kept us in it for a long time,” Declan Carlile said. “Could have been a lot worse if he wasn't in there. So, kudos to him. But wanted to get two for him.”

Utah had a chance to build on their momentum even further when their power play – which is actually ranked second in the league – got an opportunity about midway through. Instead, Rickard Rakell scored a shorthanded goal to even the score. It was his second timely tally in as many games, after Rakell tied it late in Saturday’s overtime win against Nashville.

“Amazing for Raks,” Malkin said.

Malkin’s line then went to work as the clock ticked down. All three players – Malkin, Kindel and Egor Chinakhov – were returning from absences of varying lengths. Malkin had missed one game due to illness; Chinakhov had missed four of the last five due to injury; and Kindel had experienced a scary situation when he collapsed 10 minutes into the return trip from Utah after Pittsburgh’s 4-3 loss on Oct. 19.

A vasovagal episode is a brief loss of consciousness that happens when your body overreacts to a trigger, causing a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure. Thankfully, the 19-year-old forward received tremendous care and support, and was cleared to return to game action tonight.

"I like Kindel. He have everything. He has nice feet, smart, you know?” Malkin said. “He missed couple games, he's excited [to be] back. I'm excited [to be] back, too, and Chinny... we're all back. Yeah, I think played good. Couple mistakes, high-stakes turnover in the neutral zone in second period. But, again, I'm glad [with] how we played in the third period.”

On Kindel’s goal, he carried the puck into the offensive zone and saucered a backhand to the net as Malkin drove to the blue paint. He battled for the puck, sweeping it into Mammoth goalie Sebastian Cossa’s pad as he fell to the ice. Kindel recovered it and put it over the line.