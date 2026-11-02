Penguins, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans, Fabric and Culture of Pittsburgh

Penguins to wear Hometown Remix uniforms 10 times in 2026-27, beginning November 3 versus the Vegas Golden Knights

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

Jerseys, apparel and headwear are now available locally at PensGear and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as well as online retailers at NHLShop.com and Fanatics

November 2, 2026 (Pittsburgh, PA) – Today, the Penguins, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Pittsburgh. Part of a leaguewide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Penguins uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process. 

The Penguins will debut their Hometown Remix uniforms on Tuesday, Nov. 3 versus the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena. The Hometown Remix schedule for the 2026-27 season includes the following 10 games:

Date
Time
Opponent
Nov. 3
vs. Vegas Golden Knights
7:00 PM
Nov. 28
vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
7:00 PM
Dec. 6
vs. San Jose Sharks
3:00 PM
Dec. 18
vs. Seattle Kraken
7:00 PM
Jan. 21
vs. Anaheim Ducks
7:00 PM
Feb. 2
vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
7:00 PM
Mar. 9 
vs. Ottawa Senators
7:00 PM
Mar. 25
vs. New Jersey Devils
7:00 PM
Mar. 30
at Philadelphia Flyers
7:00 PM
April 1
vs. New York Islanders
7:00 PM

Tickets for the upcoming nine home games featuring the Hometown Remix jersey can be found here.      

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Key design inspiration for the Penguins Hometown Remix began with the rich blue coloring that dates back to the Penguins inaugural season in 1967. The artistic look of layering colors and off-set stitching use techniques inspired by past artists and the cultural heritage of the city. The color and retro elements will be seen throughout the Penguins 60th Anniversary season.

Full description: Pure pop‑art energy. This Hometown Remix jersey draws from the offset compositions, halftone textures, and unmistakable graphic style of the ‘60s. The crest gets a pop‑art treatment that gives the Penguins mark a fresh, modern pulse. The shoulder patches deliver the same offset aesthetic: the igloo for the much-loved old Penguins’ arena, the triangle for the Three Rivers. On the hem, Pittsburgh’s unique neighborhoods are represented through glorious colors, grounding the jersey in hometown warmth and cultural pride. The numbers on the back leave a lasting impact, with halftone and offset detailing that mirrors the crest’s pop‑art language. The palette feels both classic Penguins and unmistakably iconic. A tribute to a city that isn't afraid to be bold and make it count.

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer.  “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.comNHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

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