Musings: Penguins Get Feel-Good Win in LA

The Penguins hit the road for California mired in a tough stretch that featured some discouraging losses, with the heaviest one coming on Thursday against Boston.

When asked about the mindset needed to get out of their skid, Sidney Crosby said, “You just got to try to win a game. I mean, you can’t get too ahead of yourself. You can’t think about the past. I think you just got to go in there with the mindset of putting a good team effort together and understanding that it might not be pretty, but you just got to find a way to win a game, however you can do that. That’s got to be our focus.”

That's exactly what transpired on Saturday in Los Angeles, with the Penguins earning a 5-2 victory. The captain had two goals, with his first tally giving Crosby the sixth-most points in NHL history with 1,772 to pass Marcel Dionne. It was fitting that Crosby did so in the arena where Dionne's jersey is hanging from the rafters.

"Probably a little bit cooler because it was here, just him playing here, and probably for how long it took,” Crosby said. “Haven't gone in easy. So, just nice to get that one, nice to get a win and have a good feeling going into tomorrow (against Anaheim).”