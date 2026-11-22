The Penguins were a broken record in Music City on Saturday night.

They once again got off to a strong start before faltering in the second period in a 4-3 loss to Nashville.

“We're not giving ourselves much of a chance,” Head Coach Dan Muse said.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first goal as a Penguin, while Sam Girard and Hendrix Lapierre also got in the goal column. Sergei Murashov was between the pipes for the first half of this back-to-back, with the Penguins facing Dallas on Sunday.

The Penguins had adjusted their forward lineup going into the game with injuries to a pair of key players: Evgeni Malkin did not make the trip, as he is as day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and his status will be updated on Tuesday; and Nick Robertson was placed on Injured Reserve with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

So, the Penguins called up Avery Hayes, who had been leading Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with 16 points (9G-7A). He slotted into the lineup, as did Kuzmenko, who had been a healthy scratch for five of the last six games. Justin Brazeau was the extra up top.

Tommy Novak moved into the spot that Malkin had occupied alongside Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell, and they put together a strong shift early in the game. After Novak hit a post, the group went right back to work. They moved the puck well and it ended up on the stick of Girard, who beat Juuse Saros glove side in the first four minutes of the opening frame.

Kuzmenko added to Pittsburgh’s lead in the last four minutes of the opening frame, and it was a beauty by the one-time 39-goal scorer. Kuzmenko took a pass from Egor Chinakhov, danced into the slot and went backhand-forehand before snapping a shot past Saros.

It was a weight lifted for Kuzmenko, who has been going through an extremely difficult time after his father Alexander was killed in a bear attack in September. The Penguins have been trying to do right by Andrei after he experienced a personal tragedy of the greatest degree, which has affected his play and adjustment to a new team after signing in the offseason.

“The human part of it and the performance part of it, are in conflict and you have to try to manage it as best you can. But it’s so hard, especially in that circumstance,” Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said earlier this week. “We don’t have any experience of anybody dealing with that sort of thing. So, it’s trying to (provide) him the support that he needs on the human level.”

Anyone who has watched a practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex as of late has seen Kuzmenko on the ice long after practices wrap up, but that’s just part of it.

“I think you might have a little bit of an idea how much work he's been putting in, but I don't think anybody has a full idea,” Muse said. “He’s been really pushing. It’s just terrible circumstances there, an absolute tragedy there at the beginning of the season. So, there's been a lot of work that he's been putting in. It's been every day, and so it's good to see him get rewarded there with that goal.”

Unfortunately, the Penguins’ second period woes continued to haunt them, as the Predators turned that 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead.

“I thought it was a lot of the same with the second periods,” Muse said. “We're not giving ourselves much of a chance. Some of the chances that we're giving up, too, we're just putting ourselves in some tough spots. A lot of speed coming back at us. Sometimes the defense are trying to get off the ice. Unfortunately, it’s some of the same in regards to that and in terms of having more control with the momentum of the game, especially in the second period.”

Lapierre did find the equalizer before the horn sounded for the second intermission. But early in the third, Nashville retook the lead. Murashov stopped a wraparound attempt from Steven Stamkos, but the puck went right to a crashing Jayden Struble, who put it home.

While there was still plenty of time to even the score, Muse wasn’t fully satisfied with what he saw from the Penguins as they looked for another tying goal.

“I thought our third, we had chances, we had O-zone time, but at the same time, we gave them too much in the third period,” Muse said. “We don't need to be giving up some of those odd-man rushes. We had to get some big saves from Sergei. While I thought the guys pushed, and there was some opportunities, more O-zone time, still, that’s not the right recipe there in terms of what we’re allowing to come back at us.”

He was asked if that was partly because the players were pressing a bit too hard.

“I think some of the chances we gave up, yeah,” Muse replied. “It's a one-goal game. And I do think the guys worked. I thought we had a good amount of O-zone time. But at the same time, you can't be going all in for that and then letting odd-man rushes or breakaways against. It's not sustainable.”

For Muse, a key area of focus going into tomorrow night has to be limiting that easy offense.

“This isn't just this game, this has been multiple games now. We're looking for something that might be there, but it's not high percentage, and then it's coming back at us,” he said. “I think we defended more than we probably needed to tonight, too. I think when we were in the defensive zone, we were working to do the right things, but we’re spending too much time there. That drains on you. You got to continue to work to get those stops earlier on to exit the zone a little bit cleaner so that we can defend less, because that wears on you over the course of the game.”