Game Preview: 11.21.26 at Nashville Predators
Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins hit the road for a quick back-to-back set as they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins have an active 10-game point streak against the Predators (8-0-2) dating back to Apr. 10, 2022.
-Pittsburgh has points in four-straight visits to Bridgestone Arena (2-0-2) and are 8-2-3 in its last 13 visits to Nashville.
-The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 18 games against the Predators (13-2-3). Going back further, Pittsburgh has points in 23 of its last 27 games (20-4-3) versus Nashville dating back to October 21, 2010.
1) Tonight, the Penguins kick-off their fourth set of back-to-back games this season. Thus far, the team is 2-3-1 in back-to-backs (1-1-1 on the first night and 1-2-0 on the second night).
2) Rickard Rakell has 27 points (9G-18A) in 26 career games against Nashville, including five points (2G-3A) in his last three games versus the Predators. In addition, Rakell has 13 points (6G-7A) in 12 games played at Bridgestone Arena.
3) Ville Koivunen enters tonight’s game with six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Kris Letang has 19 points (4G-15A) in 26 career games versus the Predators, which includes points in four of his last six games (4A).
5) Tommy Novak spent the first three and a half years of his professional career with the Nashville Predators. In 201 regular-season games with Nashville, Novak notched 49 goals, 68 assists and 117 points, hitting the 40-point plateau twice. This season, Novak (15 PTS in 21 GP) is on pace for a career-high 59 points.
WE’RE GOIN’ STREAKING
The Penguins are riding a 10-game point streak against the Predators (8-0-2), the longest active point streak Pittsburgh has against any opponent in the league. The Penguins have not been defeated in back-to-back games by Nashville since 2010 (Jan. 8, 2009, L 5-3; Feb. 14, 2010, L, 4-3 SO) and have not lost a season series since 2003-04.
Longest Active Point Streaks vs. One Team
Opponent Streak Record
Nashville 10 8-0-2
Florida 7 5-0-2
New Jersey 7 5-0-2
Columbus 7 3-0-4
Philadelphia 6 4-0-2
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN
Erik Karlsson has eight points (2G-6A) in his last 10 games. Karlsson enters tonight’s game with 955 career points (218G-737A) and is three points shy of tying Larry Robinson for the ninth-most points in NHL history among defensemen:
Most Points Among Defensemen, NHL History
Rank Defenseman PTS
1 Ray Bourque 1,579
2 Paul Coffey 1,531
3 Al MacInnis 1,274
4 Phil Housley 1,232
5 Larry Murphy 1,217
6 Nicklas Lidstrom 1,142
7 Denis Potvin 1,052
8 Brian Leetch 1,028
9 Larry Robinson 958
10 Erik Karlsson 955
11 Brent Burns 951
ROAD WARRIOR
Erik Karlsson, who leads the Penguins in points this season (3G-16A), enters tonight’s game tied for the fourth-most points on the road among NHL defensemen, notching two goals, 12 assists and 14 points in 11 games:
Road Point Leaders Among NHL Defensemen
Player G A PTS
Quinn Hughes 5 15 20
Evan Bouchard 6 14 20
Seth Jones 1 14 15
Erik Karlsson 2 12 14
Lane Hutson 4 10 14
Karlsson has been held off the scoresheet just once in 11 road games this season, and enters tonight’s game riding an active nine-game road point streak which is tied for the longest such streak in the league:
Longest Active Road Point Streaks
Player Streak G A PTS
Erik Karlsson 9 2 11 13
Quinn Hughes 9 4 9 13
Kirill Kaprisov 9 6 11 17
Auston Matthews 9 7 9 16
Clayton Keller 9 3 11 14