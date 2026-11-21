-The Penguins hit the road for a quick back-to-back set as they take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-The Penguins have an active 10-game point streak against the Predators (8-0-2) dating back to Apr. 10, 2022.

-Pittsburgh has points in four-straight visits to Bridgestone Arena (2-0-2) and are 8-2-3 in its last 13 visits to Nashville.

-The Penguins have points in 16 of their last 18 games against the Predators (13-2-3). Going back further, Pittsburgh has points in 23 of its last 27 games (20-4-3) versus Nashville dating back to October 21, 2010.