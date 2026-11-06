Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and ForgiveCo Eliminate $1 Million in Medical Debt for Local Veterans

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation in partnership with ForgiveCo, announced that it is erasing $1 million in medical debt for local veterans, providing meaningful financial relief to those who have served our country.

The initiative was celebrated on November 5 during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Military Appreciation Game against the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena, which highlighted the impact of the partnership and honored veterans throughout the region. Through their participation in the evening’s 50/50 Raffle, Penguins fans played a direct role in making this $1 million impact possible, turning a game day tradition into meaningful financial relief for local veterans.

ForgiveCo will acquire and permanently wipe out $1 million in medical debt held by local veterans on behalf of the partnership with the Penguins Foundation. Approximately 400 veterans will benefit from the medical debt relief.

“This medical debt relief initiative is designed as a random act of kindness, with no application required and no action necessary from recipients,” said Yvonne J. Maher, Executive Director of The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation. “We, along with our fans, are honored to support the sacrifice and service of local veterans and hope that this brings relief as we approach the holidays.”

Veterans do not need to sign up or request assistance. Those randomly selected will be surprised with the news that their medical debt has been acquired and permanently eliminated, receiving notification by email, text message, and a letter in the mail.

The partnership also builds upon ForgiveCo’s work with the National Hockey League. In April 2026, the NHL announced that it would erase $1.25 million in debt for 1,025 U.S. veterans and their families as part of the League’s Operation Line Shift military initiative. ForgiveCo partners with leading brands and sports organizations across the United States to bring purpose to life through cause-driven impact. Through its unique debt-relief model, ForgiveCo creates meaningful programs that connect brands with the causes and communities they care about most, transforming consumer debt into moments of tangible financial relief and lasting goodwill.

“Western Pennsylvania has an extraordinary tradition of service, and we are proud to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation to give back to veterans throughout the region,” said Craig Antico, CEO and Co-Founder of ForgiveCo. “What makes this initiative so special is that these veterans aren’t asking for anything. There is no application and nothing they have to do. One day, they will simply learn that a financial burden they have been carrying is gone. It is a random act of kindness and a meaningful way for the Penguins Foundation, and ForgiveCo to say thank you for their service.”

The initiative builds upon the Penguins Foundation’s longstanding commitment to the military community and complements the Penguins’ broader efforts to recognize and support service members, veterans and their families throughout the region.

ABOUT THE PITTSBURGH PENGUINS FOUNDATION

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is among the National Hockey League’s most impactful team foundations. Partnering with nonprofits, corporations, individual donors, and fans, we exist to build healthy futures for children and families in the city and across the region. Through our programming and initiatives, we advance and promote a love of hockey, mental and physical wellness, education, and a robust, vibrant community. Discover more at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org.

ABOUT FORGIVECO

ForgiveCo is a public benefit corporation that provides business advisory services to corporations, non-profits, and brands for the acquisition, administration, and cancellation of consumer debt, and advisory services in the fields of branding, goodwill creation, and bulk debt management – Transforming debt into goodwill™.

To learn more about ForgiveCo, please visit forgiveco.com and follow ForgiveCo on all major social media channels.