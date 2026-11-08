Game Preview: 11.08.26 at Anaheim Ducks

1) Tonight, the Penguins conclude their third set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 2-2-1 in back-to-backs (1-1-1 on the first night and 1-1-0 on the second night).

2) Sidney Crosby has multiple points in seven of his last 21 games against the Ducks and 26 points overall during that stretch (9G-17A). He has 15 points (4G-11A) in 15 career visits to the Honda Center.

3) Ville Koivunen notched an assist last night in Los Angeles, giving him six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).

4) Evgeni Malkin’s three assists last night in Los Angeles gives him seven points (1G-6A) over his last five games.

5) Last night, Sidney Crosby appeared in his 1,437th career regular-season game for Pittsburgh, surpassing Johnny Bucyk (BOS - 1,436) for sole possession of the 11th-most games played with one franchise in NHL history. Crosby will look to enter the top-10 later this season when he reaches Mike Modano’s games played total with the Dallas Stars (1,459).