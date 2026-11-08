Game Preview: 11.08.26 at Anaheim Ducks
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins continue along their three-game road trip as they take on the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with wins in eight of its last 13 games against Anaheim (8-4-1). Going back further, the Penguins are 15-8-1 in their last 24 games against them dating back to Nov. 18, 2013.
-The Penguins have dropped two-straight visits to the Honda Center, but have wins in seven of tier last 12 trips to Anaheim (7-5-0).
1) Tonight, the Penguins conclude their third set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 2-2-1 in back-to-backs (1-1-1 on the first night and 1-1-0 on the second night).
2) Sidney Crosby has multiple points in seven of his last 21 games against the Ducks and 26 points overall during that stretch (9G-17A). He has 15 points (4G-11A) in 15 career visits to the Honda Center.
3) Ville Koivunen notched an assist last night in Los Angeles, giving him six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Evgeni Malkin’s three assists last night in Los Angeles gives him seven points (1G-6A) over his last five games.
5) Last night, Sidney Crosby appeared in his 1,437th career regular-season game for Pittsburgh, surpassing Johnny Bucyk (BOS - 1,436) for sole possession of the 11th-most games played with one franchise in NHL history. Crosby will look to enter the top-10 later this season when he reaches Mike Modano’s games played total with the Dallas Stars (1,459).
CENTENNIAL MARK
Tonight, Head Coach Dan Muse, as well as Assistant Coach Nick Bonino and Assistant Video Coach Troy Paquette, are all appearing in their 100th NHL game as coaches. Through 99 games, Muse has compiled a record of 47-34-18, good for a .566 points percentage. With a win tonight, Muse can tie Gene Ubriaco for the sixth-most wins through their first 100 games coached in Penguins history.
Most Wins Through First 100 Games Coached, PIT History
Head Coach Wins Through 100 GC
Mike Sullivan 63
Dan Bylsma 61
Mike Johnston 54
Scotty Bowman 52
Kevin Constantine 49
Gene Ubriaco 48
Dan Muse 47
Marc Boileau 47
His .566 points percentage currently ranks fifth in franchise history:
Highest Points Percentage, PIT History (min. 100 GC)
Head Coach PTS%
Dan Bylsma .668
Scotty Bowman .628
Mike Sullivan .602
Mike Johnston .595
Dan Muse* .566
Kevin Constantine .558
\Coaching 100th Game Tonight*
Muse was named a Jack Adams Award Finalist in 2025-26 after leading the Penguins to the postseason in his inaugural campaign for the first time since the 2021-22 season.