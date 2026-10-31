Game Preview: 10.31.26 at Montreal Canadiens
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins hit the road for a quick trip to Montreal to take on the Canadiens at the Bell Centre (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, Sportsnet, TVA; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins have wins in eight of their last 10 games against the Canadiens (8-2-0) dating back to Dec. 13, 2023.
-Pittsburgh has points in 21 of its last 27 games against Montreal (18-6-3).
-Here at the Bell Centre, the Penguins have points in 11 of their last 12 games dating back to Jan. 18, 2017 (8-1-3).
-Pittsburgh has points in three-consecutive games (2-0-1) entering tonight’s game.
1) Erik Karlsson has 46 points (11G-36A) in 56 career games versus the Canadiens. His 11 goals versus them are tied with his teammate Kris Letang (11) for the most among all active blueliners.
2) Rickard Rakell has 21 points (9G-12A) in 23 career games against the Canadiens, including 14 points (5G-9A) over his last 10 games against them. His 0.91 points-per-game average against them is his second highest against any one opponent (NSH, 1.04).
3) Rickard Rakell has three goals over his last four games (3G-1A) after going goalless in his first nine games to start the season.
4) Tommy Novak has three assists over his last five games and now sits one assist shy of 100 in his career.
5) Hendrix Lapierre has three points (3A) in four career games versus the Montreal Canadiens.
THE MONTREAL KID
Montreal native Kris Letang has picked up 43 points (11G-32A) in 51 career games against his hometown team. On the road against the Canadiens, Letang has 19 points (5G-14A) in 26 games. Among all active players born in Quebec, Letang is tied for the most points, but is first among Montreal-born skaters:
Most Points Among Active Quebec Natives
Player GP PTS Birthplace
Kris Letang 1,239 812 Montreal, QC
David Perron 1,239 812 Sherbrooke, QC
Jonathan Huberdeau 962 807 Saint-Jerome, QC
Jonathan Marchessault 791 579 Cap-Rouge, QC
Pierre-Luc Dubois 634 434 Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, QC
LE CAPITAINE
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (26G-47A) and alternate captain Evgeni Malkin (23G-44A) have recorded 73 and 67 points, respectively, in 56 and 53 career games against the Montreal Canadiens. Crosby enters tonight’s game with points in 18 of his last 23 games versus them (9G-24A). Crosby’s 1.30 points-per-game average against Montreal is second most among active players and ranks seventh in NHL history among players who have played at least 30 games against them:
Points Per Game Against Montreal, NHL History
Player GP PTS PTS/GM
Mario Lemieux 42 68 1.62
Wayne Gretzky 55 88 1.60
John LeClair 38 52 1.37
Mike Bossy 33 45 1.36
Eric Lindros 39 51 1.31
David Pastrnak 36 73 1.31
Sidney Crosby 55 72 1.30
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN
Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game with 949 career points (217G-732A) and is one point shy of cracking the top-10 list of the most points in NHL history among defensemen:
Most Points Among Defensemen, NHL History
Rank Defenseman PTS
1 Ray Bourque 1,579
2 Paul Coffey 1,531
3 Al MacInnis 1,274
4 Phil Housley 1,232
5 Larry Murphy 1,217
6 Nicklas Lidstrom 1,142
7 Denis Potvin 1,052
8 Brian Leetch 1,028
9 Larry Robinson 958
10 Brent Burns 950
11 Erik Karlsson 949
FRANCHISE ICON
Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game one assist away from passing Hall-of-Famer Ray Bourque for the most all-time with one franchise.
Most Assists With One Team
Name Team Assists
Sidney Crosby PIT 1,111
Ray Bourque BOS 1,111
Wayne Gretzky EDM 1,086
Steve Yzerman DET 1,063
Mario Lemieux PIT 1,033