Game Preview: 10.31.26 at Montreal Canadiens

-The Penguins hit the road for a quick trip to Montreal to take on the Canadiens at the Bell Centre (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh, Sportsnet, TVA; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-The Penguins have wins in eight of their last 10 games against the Canadiens (8-2-0) dating back to Dec. 13, 2023.

-Pittsburgh has points in 21 of its last 27 games against Montreal (18-6-3).

-Here at the Bell Centre, the Penguins have points in 11 of their last 12 games dating back to Jan. 18, 2017 (8-1-3).

-Pittsburgh has points in three-consecutive games (2-0-1) entering tonight’s game.