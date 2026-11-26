While the Penguins ultimately lost to the Stars 1-0 on Sunday night, there were plenty of positives to take from their performance.

Unfortunately, the Penguins couldn't continue that momentum, and the same bad habits crept back in on Wednesday as they fell to Calgary 6-3.

“We get away from what works,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “It's frustrating because we come off that Dallas game, and that's one where I thought we made some progress… (Tonight) was a tight game. And here, it's a one-goal game to start, and then we just bled chances there in the second. It's on us.”

Entering the first intermission with a 1-0 lead, the Penguins’ Achilles’ heel of faltering in second periods continued on Wednesday.

Joel Farabee, Brennan Othmann, and Maxim Tsyplakov each found the back of the net within the first ten minutes of the middle frame.

“It's something we talk about. It's something we try and figure out, and we try and fix certain things, and it just seems like it's a little bit too familiar,” Erik Karlsson said. “Mistakes are coming all the time, and they're costing us. It's hard when you're on the wrong side of the coin, which I think we've been for pretty much the entire season.”

The Penguins cut their deficit to one when Evgeni Malkin made a power move to the net and scored his seventh goal of the season. His backhand goal surpassed Bryan Trottier for 19th all-time in league scoring with 1,426 career points.

As Muse put it postgame, more “self-inflicted wounds” cost the Penguins yet again. Just thirty seconds after Malkin’s goal, the Flames reclaimed their two-goal lead when Ryan Strome converted on a give-and-go with Farabee.

“We didn't do a good enough job protecting each other out there,” Rickard Rakell said on the team’s net-front defense. “That's what happened. We're handing it to them, so it's not pretty.”

Once again, Pittsburgh came back within one on another power-play opportunity shortly after Strome’s tally. Tommy Novak’s shot was stopped by a sliding Dustin Wolf, but Rakell buried the rebound to make it 4-3 heading into the third period.

While they got some looks offensively, the Penguins just couldn't find a way to tie it. With 9:18 left in regulation, the Flames capitalized on an offensive-zone faceoff. Zach Whitecloud’s shot from the point caused the rebound to kick out to the high slot, where Jonathan Castagna snapped it into the net.

Yegor Sharangovich would ice the game with an empty-netter for the final score of 6-3.

“The one that hurt us is the last goal that they scored off the faceoff,” Karlsson said. “It’s those ones that, when you're on the right side of things, you get those, and when you're not, they go against you. And right now, they’re snowballing against us.”

The Penguins will look to snap this five-game skid when they travel to Buffalo on Friday and then host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Here is Muse's full interview following Wednesday’s performance:

Three of four goals came from Calgary players basically planted in front of your net. How would you rate how your team did in terms of defending the net?

Not good. It can't happen. It's too easy. Some of those, we’re just handing out chances there based on puck play and decisions, and we got to be harder to play against around our net. It's the bottom line.

Familiar pattern with this, where you get a first period lead and the second period doesn't go your way. I know there's not a different game plan for the second period, but why has this become such a chronic habit?

We get away from what works. It's frustrating because we come off that Dallas game, and that's one where I thought we made some progress. We didn't like the result, but I didn't think we got away from what was working for us. It was a tight game. And here, it's a one-goal game to start, and then we just bled chances there in the second. It's on us. I mean, Calgary, give them credit. I thought they obviously worked, and they executed. But man, what we're doing right now, clearly, we have to stop it in terms of the types of chances that we're giving up, and just the way that the flow of the game is going, the second periods. I mean, again, it’s another night where it's a lot of self-inflicted wounds. If we play a game, and they just beat us, they're better, they win, whatever it is, that's one thing. But when you're giving up as much as we are, that we have so much control in, it has to be fixed. And so, it's disappointing coming off of that Dallas game, which, even though the result wasn't there, I thought it was better. It was more in line. And then to take a step back here tonight, it's disappointing.

In addition to the goals where guys were able to get in front of the net, there were multiple times where you had strong possession in the offensive zone. All of a sudden, it breaks out, and they get a chance immediately. Is there anything you're seeing that you could do better to prevent those quick strike opportunities?

Yeah, we had three guys way too low in the zone. Like, the 3-on-1, we kind of stepped in, and then the forwards stepped in, and now it's a three-on-one coming the other way there in third period. And other times, I've said it multiple times, a lot of the rush defense starts in the offensive zone. If we got three forwards low and then D pinches without coverage, it's going to be ugly, and we're seeing it.

Is the greater situation, the standings and such, beginning to affect the team's performance from game to game?

When it comes to mindset, I think that you can ask the players if it is. I judge it off of how I see the group every day. Like, these guys come in and they work. I don't see a group that's coming in and feeling bad for themselves. I see a group that we do things to ourselves in the games, which are completely controllable. We have to break those habits and play a cleaner game. But I don't see a group or feel that within the room that these guys have checked out or they don't care. I know that they care. Like, I know that. Some of our decisions and some of the positions we put on ourselves in the ice, they have to be better. So, I don't think so. But you can ask the players.

Obviously, this is a bit of a different group than last season. But we saw multiple times last season where in the first period you would get a goal, then another goal, and kind of let it pile on. This season, it seems like it’s more here and there. How do you feel about just the overall five-on-five offense this season, and maybe why you guys haven't been able to pile on as much?

I think we've we can get to the inside more. Even tonight's game, there's too many shifts where I feel like we're in in the zone and we have the puck, and sometimes you feel good having it there, but we're not getting maybe as much as we should off of it. So, that piece is there. I do think we we're getting chances. I don't think that's something that's totally dried out. I think we can, again, put more quality on net. The bigger concern for me is the defensive game. We have to fix that.