The Pittsburgh Penguins, in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday, November 19 when the team faces off against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena. The event is part of the NHL’s league-wide initiative to raise awareness and support for those impacted by cancer.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive Hockey Fights Cancer purple gloves presented by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com/penguins. A special ticket package is also available, featuring a game ticket and an exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer wearable designed by a community member. To view the design and purchase the special ticket package, click here.

Mystery autographed pucks, signed by Penguins players, along with warmup pucks used during pre-game, will be available for purchase behind Section 104 with proceeds supporting UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. As part of the NHL’s “I Fight For” campaign, fans can also pick up dedication cards on the concourse behind Section 104 to recognize their loved ones.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Auction from November 19 at 5:00 PM to November 25 at 12:00 PM, with exclusive items available at pens.givesmart.com.

Fans in attendance at Thursday’s game can also get styled for a cause with the Penguins Foundation by visiting the F.N.B. Gate to purchase lavender-inspired wigs and hair accessories benefiting UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, with complimentary on-site styling! The styling experience will be open from 6:00 PM through the end of 2nd intermission, while supplies last. Purchasers may also qualify for an exclusive post-game photo opportunity on the ice, subject to availability.

People impacted by cancer will be honored throughout the game, including during the National Anthem, on the Fanboni and Zamboni between periods and high-fiving the players after warmups. In addition, a local youth cancer survivor will ring the commemorative bell in celebration of Hockey Fights Cancer.

Children affected by cancer and their families will be guests in the Sidney Crosby charity suite. UPMC will also welcome cancer patients and survivors to their suite for the game.

PensGear will have special Hockey Fights Cancer themed merchandise available in-store at PPG Paints Arena and online here.

Penguins players are also participating in the NHL’s “Movember” campaign, growing mustaches throughout November to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research. Fans can support their favorite players by donating here.

Routine cancer screenings are an important part of prevention and early detection. For more information, visit UPMC Hillman Cancer Center’s website.