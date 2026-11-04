Musings: Penguins Don't Get the Job Done in Key Moments

It is Pittsburgh’s third straight loss, the second time in less than a week they’ve given up a goal in the final minute after holding a lead, and the fourth time overall.

“We had a rough little stretch here, and it's going to be tight games, especially against teams like Vegas,” Rakell said. “They're a really good team and a confident group. So, it was there for us, and it's very frustrating to not get any points on this one.”

The Penguins got two of their power plays in the first period, and generated a lot of zone time, but couldn’t convert, while Vegas scored on its first. Mitch Marner extended his point streak to eleven games when his shot bounced off the pads of Arturs Silovs to the stick of Hertl, who pounced on the rebound.

“They have a really good power play. I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Karlsson said. “They played (Monday) and they played a smart game today to stay in it. They were probably tired and they capitalized on the chances that they got.”

The Penguins started to stack some shifts together in the second period. While they spent a lot of time in Vegas’ end, they also cleaned up a lot defensively, which is something the players and coaching staff have been working to improve.

“It's been a focus for us the last handful of days, just staying structured, coming back in the house, stopping, not giving up so many great looks,” Novak said.

The Penguins started to take over in the third period, and got rewarded with a goal from Novak, playing in his 300th NHL game. He then set up Rakell, who extended his goal streak to four games.

“I feel like we did play a pretty good game in the third period and pushed them back and gave us a chance to come back in the game,” Rakell said. “That's when we simplified things, getting pucks in deep and being available for each other and attacking the net.”

But shortly after Rakell’s go-ahead tally, the Penguins got caught deep, with Trevor Connelly converting on a breakaway to tie the game 2-2.

“We played a solid enough game defensively today to give us a chance,” Karlsson said. “Their second goal, I think is just a broken play. It’s unfortunate timing on it. And other (than that), two goals for special teams. Other than that, I don’t think we gave up too many chances against a very dangerous and good team.”

After the failed 5-on-3 power play, Novak was called for tripping with 1:17 left in regulation, and the Golden Knights took advantage of their golden opportunity.

“It sucks. We're obviously fighting for wins here,” Novak said. “So, we have a good back half of the game. And it's just on to the next. Hopefully, keep battling, and got a lot of games coming up. So just keep going and keep trying to build our game.”