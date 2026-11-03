Game Preview: 11.03.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins return home for a quick two-game homestand as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 12 games against Vegas (7-5-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020.
-Pittsburgh has never lost a season series to Vegas since the Golden Knights entered the league in the 2017-18 season.
-Tonight, Pittsburgh will wear its Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time.
1) Kris Letang has eight assists in his last 10 games versus the Golden Knights.
2) Sidney Crosby has 13 points (6G-7A) in 14 games played against the Golden Knights and seven points (2G-5A) in seven games against Vegas at PPG Paints Arena.
3) Five (3G-2A) of Ben Kindel’s six points (3G-3A) have come here at PPG Paints Arena.
4) Nick Robertson is a team-high plus-7 and has been plus or even in 12 of 14 games this season.
5) Evgeni Malkin has 14 points (3G-10A) in 15 games against Vegas including five points (2G-3A) in his last six games against the Golden Knights.
LAST-MINUTE TICKETS
There's still time to lock in your seats for the game!
MIXING IT UP
The Penguins unveiled their Hometown Remix uniform yesterday as part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 teams and will debut the new threads tomorrow night against Vegas. Key design inspiration for the Penguins Hometown Remix began with the rich blue coloring that dates back to the Penguins inaugural season in 1967. The artistic look of layering colors and off-set stitching use techniques inspired by past artists and the cultural heritage of the city. The color and retro elements will be seen throughout the Penguins 60th Anniversary season. The Penguins will wear Hometown Remix uniforms nine times at PPG Paints Arena this season and 10 times total. For more details on the Penguins' Hometown Remix uniform, visit https://www.nhl.com/penguins/team/hometown-remix.
CLIMBING THE RANKS
On Saturday in Montreal, Sidney Crosby registered three points (1G-2A), bringing his career total to 1,771. With a point tomorrow night, Crosby would pass Marcel Dionne for sole possession of the sixth-most points in NHL history:
Most Points in NHL History
Name Points
Wayne Gretzky 2,857
Jaromir Jagr 1,921
Mark Messier 1,887
Gordie Howe 1,850
Ron Francis 1,798
Sidney Crosby 1,771
Marcel Dionne 1,771
GO TOMMY GO
Tommy Novak is expected to play in his 300th NHL game tonight against Vegas. Through parts of six seasons played with Nashville and Pittsburgh, Novak has 69 goals, 100 assists and 169 points. Novak’s 100th career assist came on Sidney Crosby’s game-opening power-play goal on Saturday night in Montreal. Since being acquired by Pittsburgh on March 5, 2025, Novak ranks fifth among Penguins skaters in games played (98) and seventh in goals (20), assists (32) and points (52):
PIT Point Leaders Since March 5, 2025
Name GP G A PTS
Sidney Crosby 100 47 62 109
Erik Karlsson 107 21 69 90
Bryan Rust 97 42 46 88
Evgeni Malkin 83 29 52 81
Rickard Rakell 92 34 39 73
Anthony Mantha 81 33 31 64
Tommy Novak 98 20 32 52
PENALTY KILLIN’ IT
The Penguins’ 85.7 penalty kill percentage ranks eighth in the league. Only the Dallas Stars have allowed fewer power-play goals than Pittsburgh’s five:
Power-Play Goals Against, 2026-27
Team PPGA
Dallas 3
Pittsburgh 5
NY Rangers 5
Toronto 5
Nashville 5
In addition, the Penguins are the only team to not allow a power-play goal on home ice this season. After Rickard Rakell’s shorthanded marker on Saturday versus Utah, the Penguins also stand as the only team in the NHL with a positive goal differential while shorthanded on home ice:
Shorthanded Goal Differential, Home Ice
Team TS PPGA PP% SHG SH GD
Pittsburgh 11 0 100.0 1 +1
Dallas 28 1 96.4 0 -1
Toronto 20 1 95.0 0 -1
St. Louis 14 1 91.7 1 0
Nashville 29 2 93.1 2 0
5:30 PM Doors | 7:00 PM Puck Drop
• The team will debut their Hometown Remix jerseys tonight. Fans are welcome to shop PensGear for the all-new Hometown Remix Collection, featuring jerseys, apparel, hats, novelties, and pucks with the new design.
• It’s 80s Night! There will be gnarly live music throughout the game courtesy of GLITZ.