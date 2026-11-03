Game Preview: 11.03.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

-The Penguins return home for a quick two-game homestand as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 12 games against Vegas (7-5-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020.

-Pittsburgh has never lost a season series to Vegas since the Golden Knights entered the league in the 2017-18 season.

-Tonight, Pittsburgh will wear its Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time.