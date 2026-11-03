Game Preview: 11.03.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

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By Pittsburgh Penguins
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Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app

The Matchup

-The Penguins return home for a quick two-game homestand as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 12 games against Vegas (7-5-0) dating back to Jan. 7, 2020.

-Pittsburgh has never lost a season series to Vegas since the Golden Knights entered the league in the 2017-18 season.

-Tonight, Pittsburgh will wear its Hometown Remix jerseys for the first time.

Quick Hits

1) Kris Letang has eight assists in his last 10 games versus the Golden Knights.

2) Sidney Crosby has 13 points (6G-7A) in 14 games played against the Golden Knights and seven points (2G-5A) in seven games against Vegas at PPG Paints Arena.

3) Five (3G-2A) of Ben Kindel’s six points (3G-3A) have come here at PPG Paints Arena. 

4) Nick Robertson is a team-high plus-7 and has been plus or even in 12 of 14 games this season. 

5) Evgeni Malkin has 14 points (3G-10A) in 15 games against Vegas including five points (2G-3A) in his last six games against the Golden Knights.

Game Notes

MIXING IT UP

The Penguins unveiled their Hometown Remix uniform yesterday as part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 teams and will debut the new threads tomorrow night against Vegas. Key design inspiration for the Penguins Hometown Remix began with the rich blue coloring that dates back to the Penguins inaugural season in 1967. The artistic look of layering colors and off-set stitching use techniques inspired by past artists and the cultural heritage of the city. The color and retro elements will be seen throughout the Penguins 60th Anniversary season. The Penguins will wear Hometown Remix uniforms nine times at PPG Paints Arena this season and 10 times total. For more details on the Penguins' Hometown Remix uniform, visit https://www.nhl.com/penguins/team/hometown-remix.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

On Saturday in Montreal, Sidney Crosby registered three points (1G-2A), bringing his career total to 1,771. With a point tomorrow night, Crosby would pass Marcel Dionne for sole possession of the sixth-most points in NHL history:

Most Points in NHL History

Name                       Points

Wayne Gretzky        2,857

Jaromir Jagr            1,921

Mark Messier           1,887

Gordie Howe           1,850

Ron Francis             1,798

Sidney Crosby         1,771

Marcel Dionne          1,771

GO TOMMY GO

Tommy Novak is expected to play in his 300th NHL game tonight against Vegas. Through parts of six seasons played with Nashville and Pittsburgh, Novak has 69 goals, 100 assists and 169 points. Novak’s 100th career assist came on Sidney Crosby’s game-opening power-play goal on Saturday night in Montreal. Since being acquired by Pittsburgh on March 5, 2025, Novak ranks fifth among Penguins skaters in games played (98) and seventh in goals (20), assists (32) and points (52):

PIT Point Leaders Since March 5, 2025

Name                  GP     G      A      PTS

Sidney Crosby    100    47    62    109

Erik Karlsson       107    21    69     90

Bryan Rust           97     42    46     88

Evgeni Malkin     83     29    52     81

Rickard Rakell     92     34    39     73

Anthony Mantha   81     33    31     64

Tommy Novak     98     20    32     52

PENALTY KILLIN’ IT

The Penguins’ 85.7 penalty kill percentage ranks eighth in the league. Only the Dallas Stars have allowed fewer power-play goals than Pittsburgh’s five:

Power-Play Goals Against, 2026-27

Team               PPGA

Dallas              3

Pittsburgh        5

NY Rangers     5

Toronto             5

Nashville          5

In addition, the Penguins are the only team to not allow a power-play goal on home ice this season. After Rickard Rakell’s shorthanded marker on Saturday versus Utah, the Penguins also stand as the only team in the NHL with a positive goal differential while shorthanded on home ice:

Shorthanded Goal Differential, Home Ice

Team                TS     PPGA      PP%      SHG       SH GD

Pittsburgh        11      0              100.0      1            +1

Dallas              28      1              96.4        0            -1

Toronto            20      1              95.0        0            -1

St. Louis          14      1              91.7        1             0

Nashville          29     2              93.1         2             0

Around the Arena

5:30 PM Doors | 7:00 PM Puck Drop

•    The team will debut their Hometown Remix jerseys tonight. Fans are welcome to shop PensGear for the all-new Hometown Remix Collection, featuring jerseys, apparel, hats, novelties, and pucks with the new design.

•    It’s 80s Night! There will be gnarly live music throughout the game courtesy of GLITZ.

2026.27 Home Game Triggers

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