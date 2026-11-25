-The Penguins return home to take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-The Penguins have points in 12 of their last 18 games versus the Flames (8-6-4).

-Pittsburgh is 17-8-4 in its last 29 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007.

-Beginning with tonight’s game, the Penguins will play five of their next seven games at home.