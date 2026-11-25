Game Preview: 11.25.26 vs. Calgary Flames
Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins return home to take on the Calgary Flames at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins have points in 12 of their last 18 games versus the Flames (8-6-4).
-Pittsburgh is 17-8-4 in its last 29 games versus Calgary overall dating back to Dec. 6, 2007.
-Beginning with tonight’s game, the Penguins will play five of their next seven games at home.
1) Kris Letang has 22 points (5G-17A) in 25 career games versus Calgary, which is tied for his highest point total versus any Western Conference team. (Minnesota – 22).
2) Erik Karlsson has 23 points (4G-19A) in 31 career games against the Flames, which includes 13 points (2G-11A) in his last 16 games against them.
3) Ville Koivunen enters tonight’s game with six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Egor Chinakhov enters tonight’s game riding a four-game point streak (3G-2A) against the Flames.
5) Evegni Malkin has 24 points (10G-14A) in 25 career games against the Flames, including 12 points (4G-8A) in 11 head-to-head contests at PPG Paints Arena.
LAST-MINUTE TICKETS
There's still time to lock in your seats for the game!
Forward Egor Chinakhov did not practice yesterday due to maintenance but is expected to play tonight. Here's how the lines looked yesterday with Chinakhov absent:
HOT LAP
Hendrix Lapierre has four points (3G-1A) in three career games against Calgary. His four career points versus the Flames is tied for his third most against a single opponent, and his 1.33 point-per-game average against Calgary is his highest versus one team:
Hendrix Lapierre Point-Per-Game vs. An Opponent
Team GP PTS P/GP
Calgary 3 4 1.33
Pittsburgh 5 4 0.80
Columbus 10 6 0.60
Montreal 5 3 0.60
Philadelphia 10 5 0.50
Florida 6 3 0.50
HOME COOKIN’
Sidney Crosby has notched 620 assists in 719 career home games and enters tonight’s game three assists shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Gordie Howe for the sixth most assists at home in NHL history:
Most Assists at Home, NHL History
Player Assists
Wayne Gretzky 1,067
Ron Francis 680
Jaromir Jagr 650
Ray Bourque 630
Mark Messier 624
Gordie Howe 623
Sidney Crosby 620
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN
Erik Karlsson has eight points (2G-6A) in his last 12 games. Karlsson enters tomorrow's game with 955 career points (218G-737A) and is three points shy of tying Larry Robinson for the ninth-most points in NHL history among defensemen:
Most Points Among Defensemen, NHL History
Rank Defenseman PTS
1 Ray Bourque 1,579
2 Paul Coffey 1,531
3 Al MacInnis 1,274
4 Phil Housley 1,232
5 Larry Murphy 1,217
6 Nicklas Lidstrom 1,142
7 Denis Potvin 1,052
8 Brian Leetch 1,028
9 Larry Robinson 958
10 Erik Karlsson 955
11 Brent Burns 951
CLIMBING THE RANKS
Evgeni Malkin tallied an assist on Rickard Rakell’s third period goal on Thursday versus St. Louis, marking his 1,425th career point and tying Bryan Trottier for 19th most points in NHL history:
Most Points in NHL History
Rank Player PTS
16 Paul Coffey 1,531
17 Stan Mikita 1,467
18 Teemu Selanne 1,457
T-19 Evgeni Malkin 1,424
T-19 Bryan Trottier 1,425
Doors: 5:30 PM | Puck Drop: 7:00 PM
-It’s Pittsburgh Night presented by U. S. Steel. This evening, we will celebrate the city we love with themed videos, trivia, and many of our favorite local mascots.
-The first 7,500 fans in attendance will take home a kitchen apron, presented by Giant Eagle.
-PensGear will be celebrating the Steel City with Greyson apparel featuring a city sketch with the iconic Igloo on the back and a Pittsburgh Batman t-shirt.
-An African Penguin from the National Aviary will be greeting fans behind Section 115 from 6:30 PM until puck drop, and again during the 1st intermission as part of our sustainability initiative, Penguins Pledge.