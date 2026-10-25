Musings: Penguins Earn Resilient Win Against Predators

The Pittsburgh Penguins earned themselves a resilient victory on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators, with Rickard Rakell tying the game with 1:06 remaining in regulation, followed by Ville Koivunen winning the game in overtime.

“Everybody who comes in here shows that they want to be a difference maker for us and I think it really shows tonight,” Rakell said. “It’s just not one line going, it’s every line going trying to give us a chance to win the game and also defending hard.”

While the Penguins found themselves trailing 2-1 going into the third period, it wasn’t for a lack of offense. Juuse Saros came up with several high-danger saves, but the Penguins were able to stick with it.

“Being in a game where you get a lot of chances, like, there was a flurry of just Grade-As for us, you know? I think it was early in the second period and I think we kept finding it,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “You've got to keep looking to do the right things, and I thought for the most part, like, we were able to create some pretty good looks.”

Rakell got a breakaway early in the first period and another late in the third while the team trailed 2-1 but was denied by Saros each time. For Rakell, he has been getting so many scoring chances in this recent stretch and was rewarded with the game-tying goal.