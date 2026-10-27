Kindel Feeling Good, Moving Forward After Medical Episode

Kindel
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Ben Kindel returned to practice with his teammates on Tuesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, one week after having a medical episode on the team flight home from Utah.

Dan Muse said the 19-year-old forward, who has missed the last two games, was a full participant in the session. When asked if Kindel could be available for Pittsburgh’s next game on Thursday against the Mammoth, the Penguins Head Coach said they would take each day as it comes.

For now, Kindel is happy to be back doing what he loves after a scary situation.

“I feel pretty good,” Kindel said. “Nice to be back out there with the guys and preparing for this weekend. ... Obviously, a couple weird days, but feels normal now, just being back with the guys. Just excited for the for the rest of the year.”

Kindel speaks to the media.

Last week, Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas had provided more detail about the vasovagal episode Kindel experienced, which caused him to collapse about 10 minutes into the flight.

According to the Mayo Clinic, they occur when you faint because your body overreacts to certain triggers. Your heart rate and blood pressure drop suddenly, which leads to reduced blood flow to your brain, causing you to briefly lose consciousness.

Kindel was given oxygen on the flight, regained consciousness, and it was determined that the plane needed to land back in Salt Lake City.

“Just really grateful for the Penguins staff, doctors, trainers, everybody, who were so good, as well as the flight crew,” Kindel said. “Just really grateful for that, and they handled it with really good professionalism, and everything worked out good.”

After being taken to the University of Utah Hospital, Kindel was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. He was back in the building on Thursday, and was able to resume off-ice workouts a couple of days after getting back.

"I've seen him around the rink here prior to being on the ice. So, it's been awesome to have him around, and good to see that things are going well," Sidney Crosby said.

Today was Kindel’s first day back on the ice, and he stayed out for the entire hour-plus session, centering a line with Evgeni Malkin and Egor Chinakhov.

“I'm grateful for my teammates as well. They made it so easy just to come back and make it normal,” Kindel said. “This is what we love to do, go out and play hockey. Just so awesome to be back on the ice.”

For Kindel, it’s important for him to leave what happened in the past, and shift his focus ahead.

“Can't control what happened. Just got to move forward, and that's where my head's at,” Kindel said. “Just looking to move forward now. So, I'm definitely not dwelling on anything or have anything holding me back coming into this weekend.”

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