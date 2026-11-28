BUFFALO -- Ben Kindel, Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen each had a goal and an assist for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who ended a five-game losing streak with a 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Friday.
Penguins score six to top Sabres, end slide at five
Kindel, McGroarty, Koivunen each gets two points for Pittsburgh; Dahlin has goal, assist for Buffalo
Sergei Murashov made 20 saves for the Penguins (8-15-2).
“Really happy for the guys,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “Scoring that goal at the end of the first period and then obviously the way we started the second … I thought that was big. And I thought we carried it on. I liked the way that we played in the third; it felt like we never stopped playing but at the same time, I think we were doing the right things to work above and doing the right things defensively.
“That’s a game you walk out of here feeling like you got contributions from everybody. We’ve got to build on that now.”
Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist for the Sabres (11-11-4), who had won three of their past four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen gave up four goals on 10 shots before he was replaced early in the second period by Alex Lyon, who made 17 saves.
“I thought we played well for the first 10 minutes, and I didn’t think we skated well after that,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “… After that, I didn’t like the way we moved the puck, and part of moving the puck is we didn't skate well enough.”
Jiri Kulich scored for the fourth straight game to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead 31 seconds into the first period. He received a pass from Dahlin on the rush and quickly put a backhand under Murashov’s left arm.
Kindel tied it 1-1 at 7:42 when he intercepted Kulich’s pass through the slot and batted it past Luukkonen on the stick side.
Jack Quinn found Dahlin on the back door for a redirect on the power play to put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 9:19.
Kris Letang’s wrist shot from above the slot through traffic went over Luukkonen’s stick to tie it 2-2 at 19:20.
Koivunen’s pass to McGroarty went off McGroarty’s skate and off the post and in 30 seconds into the second period to put Pittsburgh ahead 3-2.
Blake Lizotte made it 4-2 at 3:15, taking the puck from the half wall to the slot before beating Luukkonen blocker side and ending the goalie’s night.
“I don’t think any of those goals were on him,” Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin said. “Our D-zone coverage (wasn’t good enough), all those goals were on us.”
Josh Norris narrowed it to 4-3 when he collected a rebound off the end boards and stuffed it under Murashov’s right pad at 12:11.
Koivunen pushed it to 5-3 at 18:44. McGroarty intercepted Lyon’s rim along the boards and sent it Koivunen, who beat Lyon with a snap shot under his right arm.
“I think we just work hard and when we get the puck, we try to make plays,” Koivunen said of his line with McGroarty and center Hendrix Lapierre.
Evgeni Malkin scored an empty-net goal at 17:59 of the third period for the 6-3 final.
NOTES: Sidney Crosby, Malkin and Letang became the first trio in NHL history to skate in 500 regular-season wins together. … Letang’s goal was his 818th career point, moving him past Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman for eighth most by a defenseman with one team. … Pittsburgh is 17-4-3 in its past 24 visits to Buffalo. … Ruff said after the game that forward Noah Ostlund, who was injured blocking a shot in Wednesday’s 5-1 win against the New York Rangers, will be out “at least a month, and probably more.”