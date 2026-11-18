He confirmed that the Penguins will not be making any short-term moves to improve the team now, while acknowledging that they have made a handful of trades and signings that were more along those lines – like bringing in Anthony Mantha last season, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Trevor van Riemsdyk this season.

But from the moment Dubas took over in June of 2023, he knew that this situation would likely present itself, so he’s not surprised by it, and for the most part, has been operating accordingly.

“I very openly would say that we were endeavoring not to have any prolonged stretches of play like we're playing now, but I also knew that, the core group, you can only squeeze so much out of them and that we would be at this point,” said Dubas, who has steadily collected assets over the last three-and-a-half years.

“We have to continue to make sure that this team isn't a decade-long in the abyss. And so, that's where we're at. And so, everything we do, we have to be very future-oriented with it. And that's what we'll do.”

With the team's current standing, there has been a lot of speculation and noise surrounding the high-end veteran players on Pittsburgh’s roster, starting with the Big Three of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

“I think with the three of them, it's such a unique circumstance in terms of all that they've done for the organization and for the team,” Dubas said of the longest-tenured trio of teammates in North American professional sports history. “I think that because of that, they have to be handled, just very openly, differently than you would handle almost any other veteran that you came in contact with. I don't know that there will ever be a circumstance like that in the league again.

“There's so many different variables: our team performance, how they're feeling about things. I know we all wish them to play forever, but at some point, the time comes. I think all three of them have played pretty well this season, and we need to continue to support and push them.”

Crosby in particular has fielded repeated questions about a potential contract extension, as he is eligible to re-sign.

“I think in Sid's case, he's as unique as it gets,” Dubas said. “I would just go back to my view on it from the opening of the season, is that we want to get into this as far as we can, have an indication about where we're at and where we're going, and make sure everyone's comfortable with that. And then, he's owed all the respect in the world. If he wants to be here, that's great, and that's obviously what we would love as well.”

Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell are other names that have been the subject of trade rumors, with where the team is at and where they are at in their careers. Dubas has been open and communicative with the veterans, even holding a meeting after last month's four-game road trip.

“I think his message is pretty simple: you do well, things go one way, and you don't, we all know the reality of that side, too, and that's just how it is,” Karlsson said. “No one’s beating around the bush. I think we're all professionals in here. We have a very good group. I think we understand the situation we're in. It sucks sometimes, but at the same time, I think we all enjoy each other's company and we enjoy playing together, and we're going to make the most of it for as long as we can.”

As for the younger players and their opportunities, Dubas understands that people want to see those guys in Pittsburgh, especially when the team is struggling.

“And, of course, we would love for the young players to come up and play well,” Dubas said. “It's just that, using our past experience, using our conversations about planning and then our very deep work on every one of their games in Wilkes-Barre in terms of where they're at, are they ready to come up? And have they earned that by checking all that off?

They feel like the players who keep coming up in conversation still have some work to do. Take Avery Hayes, for example. As Dubas said, no one wants to see Hayes succeed more than he does, as their history goes back to his days as GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs. There, he invited Hayes to their development camp as a free agent before signing the forward to AHL deal here, and then his NHL deal.

Hayes has performed well in his limited time with Pittsburgh, picking up five goals in 14 games down the stretch last year. His numbers this season in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton are eye-popping, with nine goals in 14 games. But Dubas said the message to Hayes is that they want him to dominate the AHL level in more than just production. That includes puck battles, penalty killing, and defensive play.

“I think a lot of the times, you want those young guys to have the opportunity, but you always want to be a place where they're earning it, not just given something,” Dubas said. “And he's been given a very specific track from us in terms of a plan, in terms of what we want to see.”

And if Hayes and company continue to check items off their respective lists, “it would be shame on us if we didn't find them opportunity and time,” Dubas said.

So, as the season continues along, Dubas said is up to the group in that room – both the ones that are here now and the prospects in the minors – to try and climb out of the hole they are currently in. But ‘playoffs or not’ is not how the Penguins are measuring success this season.

“When we get to the end of the year, are we a step further to actually being in contention?” Dubas said. “If the playoffs come with that, that’s outstanding. But I’d like to be here at the end of the year and have our younger players have taken major steps during the year despite the ups and downs that are inevitably going to come. And have our older guys continue to show they have some gas left in the tank and they can contribute. And have a number of more pieces that have come up and earned their way up that show that we’re definitely on the right track, even if this has been, rightfully, an unorthodox style of rebuilding a team because of the players that are here.”