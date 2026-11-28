He then phoned his parents Jeff and Joanne, who were also driving back from Hersheypark Arena. They were already on a planned trip to visit Atley, which kept them from having to worry about stressful Thanksgiving travel across the border to Buffalo from their home in Saskatchewan.

“He called us from the bus, which we thought was kind of strange because he never does that,” Joanne said with a laugh. “And yeah, he said he was got called up, and he was going up, so it was pretty exciting. It actually worked out great that he got called up while we were here.”

Atley was born and raised in Moose Jaw, where Jeff, who was a goaltender, had a brief stint with the local Western Hockey League team. Reflecting on Atley’s journey, his determination stood out from the beginning.

“Just the first few times on the ice, he was always trying so hard and working so hard, and he wanted it really bad. So, it’s amazing that he's gotten from there to this point,” Jeff said.

Atley has had to fight for each opportunity, and made the most of each one. After achieving his dream of playing for the Warriors, making the team as an undrafted forward, Calvert was invited to attend Pittsburgh’s Prospect Development Camp before his penultimate and final seasons with Moose Jaw.

He parlayed that into an AHL contract, and played the first half of his first professional season in the ECHL, which was crucial to Calvert’s development.

Then, as Penguins Director of Minor League Operations and WBS Assistant GM Amanda Kessel put it, Calvert simply proved he was better than that level. He went on to do well in his time with WBS, and earned a two-year NHL deal this summer before getting the call-up.

“We spent some time in Wheeling, so we started there,” goaltender Sergei Murashov said. “It's actually like, I'm so happy for him. He made it through. He's super nice guy, super hardworking. It's just amazing how he was able to get it done, to make it to the NHL just by his work ethic, just his personality, and just trusting what works for him. So yeah, I'm just happy for him.”

Other guys who spent time with Calvert in the minors, like Rutger McGroarty and Avery Hayes, felt the same way when they heard that he would be joining them for tonight’s tilt against the Sabres.

“Rut told me yesterday he was talking to Ats, and we FaceTimed him right away,” Hayes said. “Me and Rut were together there before Thanksgiving dinner, and we were talking to him. We were just so excited for him. He deserves it. He's a hell of a player and a great guy, too. So, it's awesome to see.”

Hayes had a legendary debut in KeyBank Arena last year, scoring two goals after a last-minute recall. Calvert said talking to him and the others before the game helped him come in and feel comfortable.

“It's awesome to have guys here that I played with last year. They definitely made it easier,” Calvert said. “They answered all the questions I had pregame and were there for me as soon as I got here.”

But it’s hard to prepare for being in the starting lineup alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, two Penguins franchise legends and all-time greats.

“Yeah, I mean – there's no words that can describe it,” Calvert said. “It's something I’ll remember forever, and probably the coolest moment of my hockey career so far.”