-The Penguins close out a brief two-game road trip as they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 17 games against the Stars (8-6-3) dating back to Feb. 9, 2018.

-Pittsburgh also has points in five of their last eight games at American Airlines Center (3-3-2).

-Following tonight’s game, the Penguins will play five of their next seven games at home.