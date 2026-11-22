Game Preview: 11.22.26 at Dallas Stars
Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins close out a brief two-game road trip as they take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-The Penguins have points in 11 of their last 17 games against the Stars (8-6-3) dating back to Feb. 9, 2018.
-Pittsburgh also has points in five of their last eight games at American Airlines Center (3-3-2).
-Following tonight’s game, the Penguins will play five of their next seven games at home.
1) Tonight, the Penguins close out their fourth set of back-to-back games this season. Thus far, the team is 2-4-1 in back-to-backs (1-2-1 on the first night and 1-2-0 on the second night).
2) Erik Karlsson has scored 23 points (6G-17A) in 28 career games against Dallas. His 0.82 points-per-game currently ranks second among all active defensemen with a minimum of 20 games played against Dallas.
3) Ville Koivunen enters tonight’s game with six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Kris Letang has nine points (2G-7A) and is plus-9 in his last 18 games against the Dallas Stars dating back to December 1, 2016.
5) Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored his first goal as a Penguin last night against Nashville, has seven points (3G-4A) in eight career games against the Stars. His 0.88 points-per-game rating versus Dallas is his fifth highest against a single opponent in his career (SJS: 1.29, ANA: 1.14, SEA: 1.09, ARI: 1.00).
OFFENSIVE DEFENSEMAN
Erik Karlsson has eight points (2G-6A) in his last 11 games. Karlsson enters tomorrow's game with 955 career points (218G-737A) and is three points shy of tying Larry Robinson for the ninth-most points in NHL history among defensemen:
Most Points Among Defensemen, NHL History
Rank Defenseman PTS
1 Ray Bourque 1,579
2 Paul Coffey 1,531
3 Al MacInnis 1,274
4 Phil Housley 1,232
5 Larry Murphy 1,217
6 Nicklas Lidstrom 1,142
7 Denis Potvin 1,052
8 Brian Leetch 1,028
9 Larry Robinson 958
10 Erik Karlsson 955
11 Brent Burns 951
THE SAMMY SHOW
Sam Girard scored the game-opening goal last night in Nashville, marking his third goal of the season and second in his last four games. Girard is on pace for 13 goals this season, which would more than double his previous career high of six set in 2022-23:
Sam Girard Most Goals by Season
Season GP G
2026-27* 81* 13*
2022-23 76 6
2021-22 67 5
2020-21 48 5
2018-19 82 4
2017-18 73 4
2019-20 70 4
Projected numbers\*