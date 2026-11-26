On Thanksgiving Eve, Evgeni Malkin recorded his 1,424th career point, passing fellow Penguins Stanley Cup Champion Bryan Trottier for the 19th-most points in NHL history.

Trottier, who played on the 1991 and ’92 squads, is still a regular presence around PPG Paints Arena, as he lives in the area. It worked out that Trottier was in the building to see it happen, and he was thrilled.

“Just a huge fan of his game, a huge fan of the person he is,” Trottier said before adding with a laugh, “I always thank these guys, because when Sidney (Crosby) passed me and now Geno, I'm like, hey, thanks for making people remember me!”

Trottier is impossible to forget, as his Hall of Fame career is the stuff of legend. Trottier won seven total Stanley Cups: four with the Islanders from 1981-83, two more with Pittsburgh, and one in 2001 as an assistant coach with Colorado.

Trottier still chuckles when he thinks about his favorite interaction with Malkin, which came after the Penguins won in 2009.

“When they got their rings, we compared rings,” Trottier said. “My '91 ring compared to his '09 ring. He goes, ‘Your ring nice. My ring is bigger.’ I said, ‘Oh, that’s a beautiful ring, Geno. But I got these other rings over here: my Avalanche ring and my Islander ring.’ He goes, ‘You funny man.’ We've been buds ever since.”

As someone who has been around the game for decades and accumulated so much success, Trottier knows better than most what it takes to win. And after watching Malkin play a key role in three of his own Stanley Cups in 2009, ’16 and ’17, Trottier appreciates how much bite the big man has in his game.

“He's not afraid to mix it up. He's not afraid to go into the areas where you got to be a little greasy and grimy,” said Trottier, who mentioned some similar players he played with and against, like Frank Mahovlich and Willie Huber.

“And for me, the creativity that he has with the puck is pretty special. He just distributes it well, and then on top of it, he's got some wonderful finish to his game. I love that about the very best of the best, when they're deceptive and they're unpredictable and don’t do same thing twice, those kinds of things. He competes, and he's engaged all the time.”

Malkin finished the night with a goal and an assist, bringing his total to 1,425. Every single one has come with the Penguins, the franchise that drafted him second overall in 2004. Trottier appreciates that Malkin has always wanted to be part of the black and gold fabric that has enveloped so many great players in this game.

“I got to it in 1990, and I got to feel the city's love,” Trottier said. “Just, for everybody coming to Pittsburgh, whether you have a short career or a long career but you can provide an impact, and he has – it’s special because there's love affair that happens.

“So, for him, I'm really excited. I'm happy for him, always. Every time he reaches different milestones, no different than all of our Penguins – it's a moment to celebrate the wonderful Penguins history that we have, the skill that we've had here through the years, whether it's the (Mario) Lemieux generation, (Jaromir) Jagr, the (Sidney) Crosby, (Kris) Letang, Malkin generation.

“For all of us, we've just had a very special time over this last, what is it, 40 years? It’s great to be a part of the family, the Penguin family, and to see the impact that he's had and success through that, making players around him better, being part of the current culture.”