Penguins Hall of Fame Class of 2026: Larry Murphy

When Larry Murphy first got the call from Kyle Dubas saying he would be part of this year’s class for the Penguins Hall of Fame, he was excited to join a handful of teammates who helped bring the first two championships to Pittsburgh.

“When you look at who else is in there, and you’re now a part of that group, it’s quite an honor,” Murphy said.

With Ron Francis and Kevin Stevens being inducted last year, Murphy will have a weekend to reflect on and be honored for his time with the Penguins at the Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, November 14. He joins Jim Rutherford, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jack McGregor in this year’s group of inductees. Tickets can be found here.

“I knew that (Pittsburgh) was a great opportunity for me,” Murphy said. “It didn’t disappoint from the moment that I got there. It was just a great team to play for, and it was a tremendous opportunity. It went as well as I could have ever imagined. As I say, the rest is history.”

In terms of how it started for Murphy, during the 1990-91 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins were on a quest for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Having an already loaded roster of talent with the likes of Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr, Paul Coffey, and many others, General Manager Craig Patrick made a move to help put the Penguins over the edge.

On December 11, 1990, Pittsburgh acquired 29-year-old defenseman Murphy from the Minnesota North Stars.

While the trade caught Murphy off guard initially, he knew right away that the environment in Pittsburgh would be a perfect fit.

“It was just a perfect situation for you to walk into a team that was about puck possession,” Murphy said. “Basically, the philosophy was that we were just going to outplay the opposition and not let them have the puck. I’m going, ‘Yeah, that’s right in my wheelhouse.’”

The Penguins went on to win the Patrick Division and ultimately became one of the favorites heading into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

However, Coffey suffered a scratched cornea and a broken jaw, which caused him to miss 12 games during the playoffs. That opened the door for Murphy to slot in as the team’s top defenseman.

“It was an opportunity,” Murphy said. “You play a lot. In terms of points, you don’t put up those numbers unless you get the opportunity, and that was the case. I had that opportunity. Just played to the best of my ability. Of course, you had the expectation that everyone else was going to do the same.”