Game Preview: 11.11.26 at San Jose Sharks

-The Penguins conclude their three-game road trip as they take on the San Jose Sharks at the the SAP Center (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 10 games versus San Jose (7-2-1), and are averaging 4.50 goals per game in those contests.

-The Penguins have points in six of their last seven games against San Jose (5-1-1) dating back to Feb. 14, 2023.

-The Penguins are 4-1-0 in their last five visits to the SAP Center.