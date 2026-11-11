Game Preview: 11.11.26 at San Jose Sharks

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By Pittsburgh Penguins
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The Matchup

-The Penguins conclude their three-game road trip as they take on the San Jose Sharks at the the SAP Center (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 10 games versus San Jose (7-2-1), and are averaging 4.50 goals per game in those contests.

-The Penguins have points in six of their last seven games against San Jose (5-1-1) dating back to Feb. 14, 2023. 

-The Penguins are 4-1-0 in their last five visits to the SAP Center.

Quick Hits

1) Tommy Novak has 11 points (6G-5A) in nine career games against the San Jose Sharks.

2) Rickard Rakell has 33 points (16G-17A) in 40 career games versus the Sharks. His 16 goals rank 12th among all active players against San Jose.

3) Ville Koivunen notched an assist on Saturday in Los Angeles, giving him six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).

4) Spencer Stastney has been plus or even in 10 of 13 games for Pittsburgh this season, and his plus-5 ranks first among team defensemen and second on the team overall. 

5) Sidney Crosby has points in three-consecutive road games (3G-3A) and has points in six of his last seven road games overall (6G-4A).

Projected Lineup
Game Notes

POINT STREAKIN’

Sidney Crosby is riding an active 10-game point streak (5G-11A) against San Jose dating back to Jan. 2, 2022. Crosby’s point streak is tied for the third-longest active point streak against the Sharks among all active players:

Longest Active Point Streaks vs. SJS

Player                     Streak         G           A           PTS

Jack Eichel              12               6          10         16

Roman Josi              11              3          12          15

Sidney Crosby         10              5          11          16

Roope Hintz             10              5           9           14

Connor McDavid      10              5          18          23

Mark Stone               10              4          14          18

ROAD WARRIOR

Erik Karlsson, who leads the Penguins in points this season (3G-15A), enters tonight’s game tied for the third-most points on the road among NHL defensemen, notching two goals, 11 assists and 13 points in 10 games. Karlsson has been held off the scoresheet just once in those 10 road games, and enters tonight’s game riding an active eight-game road point streak which is tied for the longest such streak in the league:

Longest Active Road Point Streaks

Player                      Streak        G         A        PTS

Erik Karlsson            8                2         10       12

Connor McDavid      8                6         16       22

Evan Bouchard         8                5         11       16

Auston Matthews     8                7          8        15

Clayton Keller           8                3          10      13

Zach Benson            8                 2          10      12

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

Nick Robertson, who was born in Pasadena, California and grew up in the greater Los Angeles area until he was eight years old, faces off against the San Jose Sharks for the eighth time in his career (1G) tonight. Among players born in California, Robertson has the ninth-most points in NHL history, and ranks sixth among active skaters:

Most Points in NHL History, California-Born Players

Player                       GP       PTS

Auston Matthews*    708      807

Jason Robertson*    473      509

Jason Zucker*         840       469

Trevor Moore*        500        252

Lee Norwood          503       211

Matt Nieto               705       206

Brooks Orpik          1,035    194

Cam York*              321       104

Nick Robertson*     252        95

*Active Player

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