Game Preview: 11.11.26 at San Jose Sharks
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins conclude their three-game road trip as they take on the San Jose Sharks at the the SAP Center (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-Pittsburgh has wins in seven of its last 10 games versus San Jose (7-2-1), and are averaging 4.50 goals per game in those contests.
-The Penguins have points in six of their last seven games against San Jose (5-1-1) dating back to Feb. 14, 2023.
-The Penguins are 4-1-0 in their last five visits to the SAP Center.
1) Tommy Novak has 11 points (6G-5A) in nine career games against the San Jose Sharks.
2) Rickard Rakell has 33 points (16G-17A) in 40 career games versus the Sharks. His 16 goals rank 12th among all active players against San Jose.
3) Ville Koivunen notched an assist on Saturday in Los Angeles, giving him six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Spencer Stastney has been plus or even in 10 of 13 games for Pittsburgh this season, and his plus-5 ranks first among team defensemen and second on the team overall.
5) Sidney Crosby has points in three-consecutive road games (3G-3A) and has points in six of his last seven road games overall (6G-4A).
POINT STREAKIN’
Sidney Crosby is riding an active 10-game point streak (5G-11A) against San Jose dating back to Jan. 2, 2022. Crosby’s point streak is tied for the third-longest active point streak against the Sharks among all active players:
Longest Active Point Streaks vs. SJS
Player Streak G A PTS
Jack Eichel 12 6 10 16
Roman Josi 11 3 12 15
Sidney Crosby 10 5 11 16
Roope Hintz 10 5 9 14
Connor McDavid 10 5 18 23
Mark Stone 10 4 14 18
ROAD WARRIOR
Erik Karlsson, who leads the Penguins in points this season (3G-15A), enters tonight’s game tied for the third-most points on the road among NHL defensemen, notching two goals, 11 assists and 13 points in 10 games. Karlsson has been held off the scoresheet just once in those 10 road games, and enters tonight’s game riding an active eight-game road point streak which is tied for the longest such streak in the league:
Longest Active Road Point Streaks
Player Streak G A PTS
Erik Karlsson 8 2 10 12
Connor McDavid 8 6 16 22
Evan Bouchard 8 5 11 16
Auston Matthews 8 7 8 15
Clayton Keller 8 3 10 13
Zach Benson 8 2 10 12
CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’
Nick Robertson, who was born in Pasadena, California and grew up in the greater Los Angeles area until he was eight years old, faces off against the San Jose Sharks for the eighth time in his career (1G) tonight. Among players born in California, Robertson has the ninth-most points in NHL history, and ranks sixth among active skaters:
Most Points in NHL History, California-Born Players
Player GP PTS
Auston Matthews* 708 807
Jason Robertson* 473 509
Jason Zucker* 840 469
Trevor Moore* 500 252
Lee Norwood 503 211
Matt Nieto 705 206
Brooks Orpik 1,035 194
Cam York* 321 104
Nick Robertson* 252 95
*Active Player