Penguins' Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Get Their Flowers

HoF
By Brandon Karafilis
Pittsburgh Penguins

Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Penguins honored and inducted the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 that featured Marc-Andre Fleury and Larry Murphy in the Player category, and Jim Rutherford and the late Jack McGregor in the Builder category.

McGregor’s son Doug represented the first owner and founder of the franchise.

“Pittsburgh is such a great sports town, and to be able to be on that wall over there with the people who are already up there, and the people who are eventually coming in,” Rutherford said outside the ‘Wall of Honor’ display before quipping with his signature dry humor, “I don’t know, is Sid going to get in?”

It was certainly a highly anticipated weekend for the Penguins captain and others in the organization, particularly when it came to welcoming back Fleury.

“Obviously, he's done so much for this organization,” Sidney Crosby said. “I just had a blast playing with him, and happy to see him again. It's another opportunity to get to see him and catch up a little bit.”

Rutherford, who tended the net for Pittsburgh from 1971-74 before winning two Stanley Cups as General Manager, had also looked forward to reconnecting with his fellow goaltender Fleury.

“I could stand here for hours and tell you stories about how kind he’s been,” Rutherford said. “To people that I know – my family, my son. He’s such an amazing person.”

Between Rutherford’s Pittsburgh stints, he was teammates with Murphy on the Los Angeles Kings.

“I couldn’t ask to go in with any better guys,” Rutherford said.

On Friday night, Fleury, Rutherford, and Murphy went to dinner at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse and received their Hall of Fame jackets. They were joined by other Hall of Fame alumni, including Mario Lemieux, Ron Francis, Mark Recchi and Eddie Johnston.

For a dinner that featured different eras of Penguins history, the stories shared could’ve been told for hours on end.

“It’s a chance to reminisce,” Murphy said. “That’s what happens at those events. You go to sit down at the table, and before you know it, it’s time to go home. It’s a lot of reminiscing, but that’s what is great when you win a Stanley Cup, it’s cliché, but you walk forever.”

The next morning, the inductees came to UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for the game-day skate. Fleury wasted no time in chirping his teammate on those back-to-back championship teams, Nick Bonino, now an assistant coach for the Penguins.

“Off the ice, he’s always a good time,” Kris Letang said with a smile. “Obviously, to celebrate what he’s accomplished as a player for this organization, for this city, for hockey in general, it’s fun.”

Later that afternoon, the inductees and their families got their first look at the updated Hall of Fame, with their plaques on full display on the ‘Wall of Honor’ – outside of section 116.

“As you see on the wall, just covering the history of this great franchise and the great success that they’ve had,” Murphy said. “Just to be mentioned in the Hall of Fame – once you’re in, you’re on that wall for forever.”

Each inductee donated equipment, photos, or items to their respective display cases that pay homage to their time in Pittsburgh.

Rutherford’s display featured the suit jacket he wore for Game Six of the 2016 Stanley Cup Finals, the game puck for his first win as Penguins GM on Oct. 9, 2014, and personal photos from the ’16 and ’17 Cup celebrations. Most notably, he also included his old iPhone, as that was the only thing he used to conduct business and negotiate trades.

For Fleury, he included one of the first goalie masks he used in the NHL, along with the all-gold glove he wore in the preseason for the Penguins on Sept. 27, 2025.

Holding almost every goaltending record in the franchise’s history, it is no secret that No. 29 holds a special place in every Penguin fan’s heart. Since he debuted in 2003-04, Fleury found a second home in the city of Pittsburgh.

"When I played, I wanted to win,” Fleury said. “I wanted the city and the fans to be proud of our team, and I wanted to win for them, right? Right when I was 18, I came in, and the way they welcomed me and my family throughout the years to the city - the support, the cheers - throughout the years, it's been amazing. That's why it's always a special place for me to come back and relive some of those memories."

After seeing their plaques and displays, Fleury, Rutherford, and Murphy joined Paul Steigerwald for a Hall of Fame Fireside Chat to tell even more stories about their time in Pittsburgh.

  • Fleury mentioned how he forgot his stick in the locker room before making his NHL debut.
  • Rutherford wanted to give a special thank you to Les Binkley, who was in attendance on Saturday. With Rutherford’s infamous dry sense of humor, he said, “(Les Binkley) probably gave me a lot more guidance than I did with Larry Murphy.”
  • After getting traded to the Penguins, Murphy arrived in Pittsburgh thirty minutes before warmups and had to wear No. 4 because they didn’t have the stitching available for his regular No. 55. Jokingly, Murphy said that it was “the worst game I ever played in my life.”
  • Lastly, Fleury was asked by Steigerwald what it’s like to see the Big Three of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang still playing in the NHL. Right away, Fleury answered, “I’m jealous.”

After 45 minutes of the three inductees sharing personal stories and championship seasons in Pittsburgh, it was time to honor them in front of everyone inside PPG Paints Arena.

Doug McGregor was the first to be welcomed on the ice, followed by Murphy and Rutherford. With chants of “Fleury, Fleury, Fleury!” already taking shape, it was no surprise who came out next.

"I love this team,” Fleury said. “I feel like it was my team, you know? The organization gave me the chance to live my dream, right, and play here for so long. It means a lot that they're taking the time to recognize me and bring me back for today."

Crosby, Malkin, and Letang joined the inductees on the ice for a group photo and to congratulate them on such an emotional night.

“The amount of success, especially for an organization that's not an Original Six team, what's been accomplished here is incredible,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. “The people that have come through and that have been a part of it. To have a night like tonight, where you really have different people from the very start of the organization to as of pretty recently... just everything that they've accomplished, it's a great night for them and for their families to be honored, and I think it's a great night for everybody in the organization.”

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