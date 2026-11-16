Penguins' Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Get Their Flowers

Over the weekend, the Pittsburgh Penguins honored and inducted the Hall of Fame Class of 2026 that featured Marc-Andre Fleury and Larry Murphy in the Player category, and Jim Rutherford and the late Jack McGregor in the Builder category.

McGregor’s son Doug represented the first owner and founder of the franchise.

“Pittsburgh is such a great sports town, and to be able to be on that wall over there with the people who are already up there, and the people who are eventually coming in,” Rutherford said outside the ‘Wall of Honor’ display before quipping with his signature dry humor, “I don’t know, is Sid going to get in?”

It was certainly a highly anticipated weekend for the Penguins captain and others in the organization, particularly when it came to welcoming back Fleury.

“Obviously, he's done so much for this organization,” Sidney Crosby said. “I just had a blast playing with him, and happy to see him again. It's another opportunity to get to see him and catch up a little bit.”

Rutherford, who tended the net for Pittsburgh from 1971-74 before winning two Stanley Cups as General Manager, had also looked forward to reconnecting with his fellow goaltender Fleury.

“I could stand here for hours and tell you stories about how kind he’s been,” Rutherford said. “To people that I know – my family, my son. He’s such an amazing person.”

Between Rutherford’s Pittsburgh stints, he was teammates with Murphy on the Los Angeles Kings.

“I couldn’t ask to go in with any better guys,” Rutherford said.