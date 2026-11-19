The 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour™ is bringing regular-season action to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which will host one of the tour's 24 games. The largest tour in league history will bring the PWHL to 19 cities across the United States and Canada, giving fans in new and returning markets the opportunity to experience the excitement of the league in person.

PPG Paints Arena will host the Seattle Torrent and the San Jose Sea Lions on Sunday, January 24, with the game beginning at 2:00 PM ET. The game will feature Pens Elite alumna Laila Edwards, who was San Jose’s fourth overall selection in the 2026 PWHL Draft and the franchise’s first draft pick in team history.

Tickets will be available through a presale beginning Monday, Nov. 23, followed by the general on-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10:00 AM ET. Fans can sign up for the official PWHL newsletter here to receive presale access information. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the official PWHL Takeover Tour page here.

“The Penguins organization is thrilled to welcome the PWHL back to Pittsburgh for its Takeover Tour in January,” said Marcel Braithwaite, Penguins President of Business Operations. “The growth of women’s hockey nationally has had a profound impact on youth hockey here in our community, and this is a great opportunity for Pittsburgh fans to welcome some of the world’s best players to our city.”

Spanning 99 days from Jan. 2 through April 10, the 2026-27 Takeover Tour will see all 12 PWHL teams compete in four games each. The tour will visit nine new markets and return to 10 cities that have previously hosted Takeover Tour games.

The first two seasons of the PWHL Takeover Tour drew a combined 323,232 fans across 25 games. The 2025-26 tour alone welcomed nearly 200,000 fans across 16 games, with more than 10,000 community members participating in clinics, open practices, autograph sessions and opportunities for individuals and families who might otherwise face financial barriers to attend games.

The venue previously hosted a PWHL game during the league’s inaugural season, when PWHL Toronto defeated PWHL Montréal 2-1 on March 17, 2024.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “With 24 games across 19 cities this season, we're creating more opportunities for fans to see our players compete, returning to communities that have supported the league while introducing the PWHL to new audiences and strengthening our presence across North America. Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we're inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it.”

To view the full 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour™ schedule, visit thepwhl.com