The Penguins got off to a strong start in Thursday’s contest against the St. Louis Blues by playing simple hockey, which resulted in them taking a 1-0 lead after the opening frame.

However, the team’s struggles with consistency returned, as St. Louis gained momentum in the final 40 minutes to defeat Pittsburgh 5-2.

“It’s really frustrating to feel that we played so good in the first period, and then it got away from us,” said Rickard Rakell, who scored twice and had seven shots on goal. “For some reason, we complicated things in the second period. ... It’s frustrating because it just feels like we gave them some easy goals from just cranking down defensively. We’ve got to be better for each other.”

With the Penguins mired in a difficult stretch, the only way out is through.

“We just got to try to work through it. We got to stick together. That's the only way. That hasn't changed,” Sidney Crosby said.

Their line with Evgeni Malkin set the tone. The trio had a terrific shift in the offensive zone and were rewarded when Trevor van Riemdsdyk found Rakell for a re-direct tally.

Feeding off that goal, the Penguins kept applying pressure in the offensive zone, limited high-danger chances against, and went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead.

“We played a simple hockey game in the first period,” Rakell said. “We put pucks in the offensive zone and went to work. When we had a chance to put the puck at the net, we did.”

Momentum shifted at the start of the second period when Mason McTavish caught Rutger McGroarty up high. Van Riemsdyk came to his teammate's defense, who went to the locker room for a while before returning to the game.

“I just heard our bench. That’s kind of one of those ones where you just ask questions after. It looked not good,” van Riemsdyk said, who returned to the lineup after missing the last 15 games with a lower-body injury. “Rutger's just laying there, so kind of go into that scrum – you can usually get a feel from the guy about if it was intentional or not. But everyone kind of just jumped in after that. So, really it's hard to tell. But yeah, you never like to see your guy laying on the ice.”

The officials initially gave McTavish a major penalty on the play, but after further review, the call was overturned. Instead, he got a roughing minor while van Riemsdyk got a double roughing minor that sent the Blues to the power play.

Arturs Silovs came up with some remarkable saves on the kill, but the Blues were able to even the score shortly after. Justin Barron’s shot from the point appeared to have changed direction three times on the way to the net and found its way past Silovs.

Pittsburgh had an opportunity to get back into the game on their only power play of the night but came up empty-handed. Jimmy Snuggerud and Dylan Holloway then extended the Blues’ lead to 3-1 and outshot the Penguins 22-10 in the middle frame.

“Obviously, they're a good team,” van Riemsdyk said. “They're going to get some momentum. They're going to make plays. They're going to score a goal here or there. But just doing a better job of trying to right that momentum quicker and not let the game kind of snowball. I mean, Arty did all he could, made a bunch of big saves, a couple breakaways. But yeah, we just didn't do enough for him.”

In the third period, the Penguins tried to claw their way back, firing 14 shots on Blues netminder Joel Hofer. Pittsburgh pulled Silovs for a six-on-five opportunity while trailing 4-1, and Rakell scored his second goal of the game on a setup from Crosby.

Malkin recorded the secondary assist, tying him with Bryan Trottier for 19th all-time on the NHL’s scoring list with 1,425. But the Blues iced the win with an empty netter.

The Penguins will regroup for practice on Friday in Cranberry before flying to Nashville to face the Predators on Saturday, then Dallas on Sunday.

“We’ve got to focus on what we can control each day,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “When wins aren’t coming your way, and things are starting to stack, it’s an opportunity to come together even more, and that’s what we have to do. That’s what’s in our control. We can only just focus in on continuing to find ways to get better and address the areas we have to improve on.”