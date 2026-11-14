Game Preview: 11.14.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

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By Pittsburgh Penguins
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The Matchup

-The Penguins return home to take on the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in 17 of its last 24 games versus Ottawa (11-7-6) dating back to March 23, 2017.

-Going back further, the Penguins have points in 29 of their last 38 games against the Senators (21-9-8) dating back to January 27, 2013.

-Tonight is the Penguins’ annual Hall of Fame Game, honoring the Class of 2026 (Marc-Andre Fleury, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford, Jack McGregor).

Quick Hits

1) Justin Brazeau has four points (2G-2A) in six career games against Ottawa and he’s a plus-2 against them.

2) Erik Karlsson has nine assists in 16 career games when playing the Senators, his former team. 

3) Ville Koivunen notched an assist on Saturday in Los Angeles, giving him six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).

4) Spencer Stastney has been plus or even in 10 of 14 games for Pittsburgh this season, and his plus-3 ranks first among team defensemen and second on the team overall. 

5) Kris Letang is riding an active three-game point streak. A point tonight would give him his first point streak of four or more games since Dec. 7, 2024 to Dec. 14, 2024 (4GP, 3G-2A--5PTS).

Projected Lineup
Game Notes

KRIS KROSSED

Defenseman Kris Letang has played some of his best hockey against the Ottawa Senators. In 46 career games versus them, Letang has recorded seven goals, 20 assists, 27 points and is a plus-13. His 27 points rank tied for third among active defensemen.

Player                     GP          G           A          PTS

Victor Hedman        53           14         29        43

Morgan Reilly          51            6          22        28

Kris Letang              46            7          20        27

Brent Burns             33            9          18        27

Roman Josi             26            8          19        27

The Penguins are 15-3-3 when he records a point.

CLIMBING THE RANKS

Evgeni Malkin registered a three-point night on Nov. 7 at Los Angeles, including his 1,421th career point, passing Adam Oates for 20th on the NHL all-time points leaderboard. Since then, Malkin has added three points (3A) in his last two games, bringing his career point total to 1,424. With a point tomorrow, Malkin would tie Bryan Trottier for 19th most points in NHL history:

Most Points in NHL History

Rank         Player                  PTS

16             Paul Coffey          1,531

17             Stan Mikita          1,467

18             Teemu Selanne   1,457

19             Bryan Trottier      1,425

20             Evgeni Malkin    1,424

HOT START

Erik Karlsson leads the Penguins with 19 points (3G-16A) in 19 games. If he records a point tonight, Karlsson will become just the ninth defenseman in franchise history to accumulate 20 or more points in their first 20 games of the season, and would be the first to do so since Kris Letang’s 21 points through 20 games to start the 2012-13 campaign: 

Most Points Through First 20 Games Among Defensemen, PIT History

Defenseman          Season          PTS

Paul Coffey            1988-89         31

Paul Coffey            1987-88         30

Randy Carlyle        1981-82         29

Paul Coffey            1991-92         25

Paul Coffey            1990-91         24

Dick Tarnstrom       2002-03        24

Sergei Zubov         1995-96         24

Randy Carlyle        1982-83         22

Kris Letang             2012-13        21

Ric Jackman           2003-04        21

Ron Stackhouse     1975-76        21

Greg Hotham          1982-83        20

Randy Carlyle         1980-81        20

Around the Arena

Doors:  5:30 | Puck Drop: 7:00 PM

-Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 PM for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring this year's class: Marc-Andre Fleury, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford (builder), and Jack McGregor (contributor).

-The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hall of Fame Mystery Bag Charm.

-Fans are invited to visit the Hall of Fame Hallway outside Sections 111-112 to see memorabilia from this year's class and plaques honoring all Penguins inductees.

-PensGear will feature Fleury and Murphy jerseys, as well as a commemorative limited-edition Hall of Fame puck.

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