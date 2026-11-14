Game Preview: 11.14.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

-The Penguins return home to take on the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).

-Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in 17 of its last 24 games versus Ottawa (11-7-6) dating back to March 23, 2017.

-Going back further, the Penguins have points in 29 of their last 38 games against the Senators (21-9-8) dating back to January 27, 2013.

-Tonight is the Penguins’ annual Hall of Fame Game, honoring the Class of 2026 (Marc-Andre Fleury, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford, Jack McGregor).