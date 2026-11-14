Game Preview: 11.14.26 vs. Ottawa Senators
Watch: SportsNet Pittsburgh
Listen: 105.9 The X and the Penguins app
-The Penguins return home to take on the Ottawa Senators at PPG Paints Arena (TV: SportsNet Pittsburgh; Radio: 105.9 The X).
-Pittsburgh enters tonight’s game with points in 17 of its last 24 games versus Ottawa (11-7-6) dating back to March 23, 2017.
-Going back further, the Penguins have points in 29 of their last 38 games against the Senators (21-9-8) dating back to January 27, 2013.
-Tonight is the Penguins’ annual Hall of Fame Game, honoring the Class of 2026 (Marc-Andre Fleury, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford, Jack McGregor).
1) Justin Brazeau has four points (2G-2A) in six career games against Ottawa and he’s a plus-2 against them.
2) Erik Karlsson has nine assists in 16 career games when playing the Senators, his former team.
3) Ville Koivunen notched an assist on Saturday in Los Angeles, giving him six points on the season (2G-4A). His next point will match his career high of seven set in both 2024-25 (8 GP) and 2025-26 (39 GP).
4) Spencer Stastney has been plus or even in 10 of 14 games for Pittsburgh this season, and his plus-3 ranks first among team defensemen and second on the team overall.
5) Kris Letang is riding an active three-game point streak. A point tonight would give him his first point streak of four or more games since Dec. 7, 2024 to Dec. 14, 2024 (4GP, 3G-2A--5PTS).
LAST-MINUTE TICKETS
There's still time to lock in your seats for the game!
KRIS KROSSED
Defenseman Kris Letang has played some of his best hockey against the Ottawa Senators. In 46 career games versus them, Letang has recorded seven goals, 20 assists, 27 points and is a plus-13. His 27 points rank tied for third among active defensemen.
Player GP G A PTS
Victor Hedman 53 14 29 43
Morgan Reilly 51 6 22 28
Kris Letang 46 7 20 27
Brent Burns 33 9 18 27
Roman Josi 26 8 19 27
The Penguins are 15-3-3 when he records a point.
CLIMBING THE RANKS
Evgeni Malkin registered a three-point night on Nov. 7 at Los Angeles, including his 1,421th career point, passing Adam Oates for 20th on the NHL all-time points leaderboard. Since then, Malkin has added three points (3A) in his last two games, bringing his career point total to 1,424. With a point tomorrow, Malkin would tie Bryan Trottier for 19th most points in NHL history:
Most Points in NHL History
Rank Player PTS
16 Paul Coffey 1,531
17 Stan Mikita 1,467
18 Teemu Selanne 1,457
19 Bryan Trottier 1,425
20 Evgeni Malkin 1,424
HOT START
Erik Karlsson leads the Penguins with 19 points (3G-16A) in 19 games. If he records a point tonight, Karlsson will become just the ninth defenseman in franchise history to accumulate 20 or more points in their first 20 games of the season, and would be the first to do so since Kris Letang’s 21 points through 20 games to start the 2012-13 campaign:
Most Points Through First 20 Games Among Defensemen, PIT History
Defenseman Season PTS
Paul Coffey 1988-89 31
Paul Coffey 1987-88 30
Randy Carlyle 1981-82 29
Paul Coffey 1991-92 25
Paul Coffey 1990-91 24
Dick Tarnstrom 2002-03 24
Sergei Zubov 1995-96 24
Randy Carlyle 1982-83 22
Kris Letang 2012-13 21
Ric Jackman 2003-04 21
Ron Stackhouse 1975-76 21
Greg Hotham 1982-83 20
Randy Carlyle 1980-81 20
Doors: 5:30 | Puck Drop: 7:00 PM
-Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 PM for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring this year's class: Marc-Andre Fleury, Larry Murphy, Jim Rutherford (builder), and Jack McGregor (contributor).
-The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a Hall of Fame Mystery Bag Charm.
-Fans are invited to visit the Hall of Fame Hallway outside Sections 111-112 to see memorabilia from this year's class and plaques honoring all Penguins inductees.
-PensGear will feature Fleury and Murphy jerseys, as well as a commemorative limited-edition Hall of Fame puck.