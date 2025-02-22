Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Paul Steigerwald

We were interviewing Jags in the locker room after we won the Cup and he said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Elvis has left the building!’ He could barely speak English, but he was able to put that out there. That was in ’91, his rookie year. So, that was really cool. Mikey got a huge kick out of that. After we won the Cup in ’92, I had a little video camera, and he and I sat in the stands down near the ice at Chicago Stadium. I basically interviewed him. I said, well, Mikey, you've been through a lot, man. Like, this is it, you're here. You just won back-to-back Cups. It’s amazing, isn’t it, how far you’ve come? He started talking from his heart about it all, and it was a really informal, fun thing.

One of the things that people have to remember about Mikey is how much fun he had doing what he did. It was an enjoyable experience to listen to him call a hockey game. He took it extremely seriously, but there was an element of fun to it. He knew that would resonate with people. His broadcasts were very easy to listen to, and he didn't try to make it bigger than it was, but he certainly didn't diminish it at the same time. So, if it was a huge game or an incredible play, he was blown away by it, and he knew how to convey that, so that you would also be blown away by it. He gave weight to things that needed it. He did that really well with his sayings and also his tone of voice, the way he brought his voice up and the intonations. A lot of subtle things that he did with his voice that conveyed different emotions. It was like he had an instrument, like he was playing the guitar. That's what I loved about his style, it was very musical and very artistic.

He wanted it to be creatively compelling... he thought it was important to add his own flair, which not a lot of guys do. He was never afraid to step out of the normal restrictions that you seem to have when you're doing television. He could goof around a little bit, say some funny things, lighten the atmosphere. Like in Calgary, a TV had fallen and kind of grazed the side of my head and hit my shoulder. Afterwards, we staged a thing where we got some ketchup and some gauze and put it around my head, made it look like I was injured. Mike helped cook it up, and I went along with it, we had some laughs over it. That was just something we did. We weren't afraid to step out and try different creative stuff.

Something else about Mikey is that he was fun to be around. Traveling with him, he was always hilarious. If there was something that bothered him, he would complain about it, but it was all kind of in good fun. He was never really mad. He was just kind of putting on a show for everybody. On the road, he would go off on his own. He liked to eat late at night. He would take a towel from the hotel bathroom, put it across the end of the bed like a tablecloth, and then he set his food on that. So, he'd sit on his bed and he'd eat his late-night food. Then he'd go to bed, get up in the morning and go to the morning skate, take a nice nap in the afternoon and be ready to roll.