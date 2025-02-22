Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Steve Mears
He treated me like a son, and it was in different phases. I first met him when I was working for the Islanders. It was 2006, and this was my chance, finally, to meet my idol. The whole reason I got into this business was him. So, he rolled in like the fog, like he said, at Nassau Coliseum – long green trench coat – and he knew that he was my idol, so he gave me a little extra time. He knew I was from Pittsburgh, and it was real special to do a Penguin-Islander game and to meet him. So, he always took a little extra time.
Then, it was working for the Penguins. That was just so incredibly special, to be a part of the team and for him to just take me under his wing and pass along all these little pearls of wisdom that he had. I still remember so many of them to this day that I appreciate, like, take an extra second, make sure you have the right player: 71, not 72, you know? Just those little things. He was a great influence, great friend, mentor. Just a generous, kind soul, and he was just a master at his craft. That's really what it was. He was so dedicated to that art form of calling a game on radio or TV, doing play-by-play. Of course, he did other sports, not just hockey, but specialized in calling hockey.
But I think my favorite memories are actually not even at the rink or in the booth. It's going to the casino with him. There he was at the video roulette machine, having his Miller Lite and his cigarette. Those quirks about him and the memories that come to mind aren't calling Game 1 of the ’92 Final, even though those were, of course, big moments, and they'll live forever. But the ones that I remember are just getting the bat signal at 1 AM, you’ve got to come out to Rivers Casino and join him for some video roulette!
The few times that I got to travel with him, we actually sat next to each other, and that was just a dream. Though one time on the plane, my electric toothbrush was going off in my suitcase, and one of the flight attendants went on the loudspeaker and said, ‘If you have a black bag with the initials S and M, your bag is vibrating, come to the front.’ Sid is the first one who stands up and points and laughs, Justin Schultz is crying. I’m walking down the aisle, like, ‘IT’S A TOOTHBRUSH! IT’S A TOOTHBRUSH!’ I couldn't sink in my seat any lower, like, can I just go out on the wing and stay there? And there Mikey was again to console me, with words of wisdom and comfort. Just patting me on the knee, saying, ‘It's all right. Oh, that's funny, you fancy TV guys use electric toothbrushes now. Yeah, no big deal.’ He was the best.