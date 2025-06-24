Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have 11 selections in this year’s NHL Draft, held from June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.

The Penguins will make at least one selection in all seven rounds of the draft. Below is a breakdown of Pittsburgh’s picks:

Round 1, Pick 11

Round 1, Pick 12 – Acquired from Vancouver on January 31, 2025.

Round 2, Pick 59 – Acquired from Washington on March 7, 2025.

Round 3, Pick 73

Round 3, Pick 84 – Acquired from Nashville on August 13, 2024.

Round 3, Pick 85 – Acquired from St. Louis on August 13, 2024.

Round 4, Pick 105

Round 5, Pick 130 – Acquired from Washington on November 12, 2024.

Round 5, Pick 148 – Acquired from the New York Rangers on July 1, 2024.

Round 6, Pick 169

Round 7, Pick 201

The Penguins now hold two picks in the first round, and six picks in the top-100.

This year’s draft will be held over two days: Friday, June 27, at 7:00 PM ET (Round 1, live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 28, at 12:00 PM ET (Rounds 2-7, live on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1).