Penguins To Make 11 Selections in the 2025 NHL Draft

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have 11 selections in this year’s NHL Draft, held from June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA.
The Penguins will make at least one selection in all seven rounds of the draft. Below is a breakdown of Pittsburgh’s picks:
- Round 1, Pick 11
- Round 1, Pick 12 – Acquired from Vancouver on January 31, 2025.
- Round 2, Pick 59 – Acquired from Washington on March 7, 2025.
- Round 3, Pick 73
- Round 3, Pick 84 – Acquired from Nashville on August 13, 2024.
- Round 3, Pick 85 – Acquired from St. Louis on August 13, 2024.
- Round 4, Pick 105
- Round 5, Pick 130 – Acquired from Washington on November 12, 2024.
- Round 5, Pick 148 – Acquired from the New York Rangers on July 1, 2024.
- Round 6, Pick 169
- Round 7, Pick 201
The Penguins now hold two picks in the first round, and six picks in the top-100.
This year’s draft will be held over two days: Friday, June 27, at 7:00 PM ET (Round 1, live on ESPN, ESPN+, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) and Saturday, June 28, at 12:00 PM ET (Rounds 2-7, live on NHL Network, ESPN+, Sportsnet and SN1).