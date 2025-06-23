Penguins to Host Prospect Development Camp July 3-7 at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host their annual prospect development camp from July 3-7 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

The camp kicks off on Thursday, July 3 and consists of five days of on/off-ice sessions split among three groups, ending with a four-on-four tournament on Monday, July 7.

The camp will feature over 50 prospects including recently-signed players Harrison Brunicke, Finn Harding, Chase Pietila and Mikhail Ilyin. A full development camp roster will be announced following the 2025 NHL Draft.

All practices, including the end-of-camp tournament, are open to the public and free of charge.

As in previous years, development camp will feature a variety of off-ice presentations and activities focused on professional development. The players will also participate in various community events throughout the duration of camp.

Below is the full on-ice schedule for the 2025 Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp:

Thursday, July 3:

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)

10:00 AM – Group 1 Skating (FedEx Rink)

11:00 AM – Group 1 Skills (Covestro Rink)

11:00 AM – Group 2 Skating (FedEx Rink)

12:00 PM – Group 2 Skills (Covestro Rink)

12:00 PM – Group 3 Skating (FedEx Rink)

1:00 PM – Group 3 Skills (Covestro Rink)

Friday, July 4:

9:00 AM – Goalie On-Ice Session (Covestro Rink)

10:00 AM – Group 2 Skating (FedEx Rink)

11:00 AM – Group 2 Skills (Covestro Rink)

11:00 AM – Group 3 Skating (FedEx Rink)

12:00 PM – Group 3 Skills (Covestro Rink)

12:00 PM – Group 1 Skating (FedEx Rink)

1:00 PM – Group 1 Skills (Covestro Rink)

Saturday, July 5:

10:00 AM – Group 3 Skating/Skills (Both Rinks)

11:45 AM – Group 1 Skating/Skills (Both Rinks)

1:30 PM – Group 2 Skating/Skills (Both Rinks)

Sunday, July 6:

10:00 AM – Group 1/Group 2 Practice (FedEx Rink)

10:00 AM – Group 3 Skills (Covestro Rink)

10:30 AM – Group 1/Group 3 Practice (FedEx Rink)

10:30 AM – Group 2 Skills (Covestro Rink)

11:20 AM – Group 2/Group 3 Practice (FedEx Rink)

11:20 AM – Group 1 Skills (Covestro Rink)

Monday, July 7:

12:00 PM – Tournament (FedEx Rink)