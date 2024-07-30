Penguins Sign Goaltender Sergei Murashov to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

murashov16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Sergei Murashov to a three-year, Entry-Level Contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Murashov, 20, was drafted by the Penguins in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The goaltender spent the 2023-24 season split between the KHL and MHL, Russia’s top professional league and top developmental league, respectively. In six games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL, Murashov went 3-1-2 with a 1.84 goals-against average, .925 save percentage and one shutout. At the MHL level, the goaltender went 24-4-2 with a 2.03 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and four shutouts in 34 games.

The 6-foot-1, 172-pound goaltender has played parts of two seasons in the KHL, both with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, going 4-1-2 through seven games with a 1.71 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. Murashov has four seasons of MHL experience, going 73-30-12 with a 2.04 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and 22 shutouts in 125 games.

Murashov was named the MHL’s ‘Best Goaltender’ in 2022-23 after setting MHL career highs in wins (24), goals-against average (1.53), save percentage (.948) and shutouts (11).

