Penguins Sign Defensemen Nathan Clurman to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Nathan Clurman to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will run through the 2024-25 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Clurman, 26, spent last season with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League where he totaled five points (1G-4A) in 37 games.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenseman has spent parts of four seasons in the AHL totaling 21 points (5G-16A) in 110 games and has added three points (1G-2A) in 23 playoff games. His best season in the AHL came during the 2022-23 season where he recorded 15 points (3G-12A) in 57 games. The Boulder, Colorado native has also spent parts of two seasons in the ECHL with the Utah Grizzles where he totaled 27 points (3G-24A) in 62 games.

Prior to his professional career, he played three seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Notre Dame from 2018-21. While at Notre Dame, Clurman totaled 19 points (4G-15A) in 103 games and represented the Fighting Irish as captain during the 2020-21 season.