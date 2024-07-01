Penguins Sign Defenseman Mac Hollowell to a One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Mac Hollowell to a one-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will run through the 2024-25 campaign and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Hollowell, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League. He played in 64 games and tallied 44 points (3G-41A) in the regular season. The defenseman played in 10 playoff games and recorded three assists. He represented the Wolf Pack in the AHL All-Star Game.

He has spent parts of five seasons in the AHL with Hartford and Toronto, playing in 188 games and recording 105 points (13G-92A). He played six career NHL games for the Maple Leafs and tallied two assists.

The defenseman spent five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds from 2014-19, playing in 259 games and totaling 183 points (42G-141A). He also played in 58 OHL playoff games and tallied 34 points (5G-29A).

The 5-foot-9, 187-pound defenseman was originally drafted by Toronto in the fourth round (118th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.