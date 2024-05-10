Penguins Re-Sign Forward Valtteri Puustinen to a Two-Year Contract

Signed1_Puustinen_v2_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Valtteri Puustinen to a two-year contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract runs through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Puustinen, 24, split the 2023-24 season between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League. With Pittsburgh, the forward led all rookies with five goals, 15 assists and 20 points in 52 games played. Puustinen, who recorded an assist in his NHL debut on March 11, 2022 against the Vegas Golden Knights, has registered 21 points (5G-16A) and a plus-6 in 53 career NHL games. 

The 5-foot-9, 183-pound forward tallied five goals, eight assists and 13 points in 24 games in his third season with the WBS Penguins. In total, Puustinen has recorded 49 goals, 65 assists and 114 points in 169 career AHL games. The forward led his team in points during each of his first two seasons in the AHL in 2021-22 (42) and '22-23 (59). 

Prior to making his North American debut, Puustinen played three seasons with HPK of Liiga, Finland's top professional league, from 2018-21. In 152 career Liiga games, he tallied 48 goals, 46 assists and 94 points and won the league championship in 2019. 

The Kuopio, Finland native is currently representing his home country at his second World Championship after he previously won a silver medal in 2021. Puustinen also won a gold medal at the 2019 World Junior Championship with Team Finland. 

Puustinen was originally drafted in the seventh round (203rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by Pittsburgh.

News Feed

Drew O'Connor Has a Lot to Build On

Alex Nedeljkovic Named to Team USA for IIHF World Championship

King Clancy nominee Rust of Penguins discusses helping kids with speech impediments

2024 Draft Lottery Results

2024 Draft Lottery Scenarios

Valtteri Puustinen and Jesse Puljujarvi Named to Team Finland for IIHF World Championship

Michael Bunting Named to Team Canada for IIHF World Championship

Penguins Part Ways With Associate Coach Todd Reirden

Penguins Sign Goaltender Filip Larsson to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Re-Sign Forward Sam Poulin to a Two-Year Contract

Penguins Announce Changes with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Coaching Staff

Ty Hennes Named Team USA Assistant Coach for IIHF World Championship

Erik Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson Named to Team Sweden for IIHF World Championship

Players to Watch in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Tristan Broz Turns Pro After Championship Season in Denver

Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $95,140 to Ronald McDonald House

Penguins Sign Forward Tristan Broz to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Kyle Dubas Discusses First Season at the Helm

Kyle Dubas Named Associate General Manager for 2024 IIHF World Championship

Penguins Speak at Season-Ending Media Availability

Many Special Moments Conclude Carter’s Phenomenal Career

Penguins Finish Season Strong, But Fall Short of Playoffs

King Clancy Trophy nominees announced by NHL

Game Preview: Penguins at Islanders (04.17.24)

Penguins Secure Must-Win Victory Over Nashville, Still Need Help

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Nashville Predators (04.15.24)

Pittsburgh's Point Streak Ends in Loss to Boston

Breaking the Mold: Erik Karlsson's Journey to 1,000 NHL Games

"Do You Have Real Ranch?"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Boston Bruins (04.13.24)

Penguins Fans from Down Under Fall in Love Over Hockey

Crosby Gets 1,000 Assists; Moves Into Top-10 All-Time in Points

Penguins Move Into Second Wild Card Playoff Spot

Sidney Crosby Named Pittsburgh’s Team MVP for the 12th Time in His Career

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings (04.11.24)

Sidney Crosby Voted 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Penguins Get a Hard-Fought, Important Point in Toronto

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Game Preview: Penguins at Maple Leafs (04.08.24)

Playing with Passion: Bunting Making an Impact

Penguins Move Into Playoff Spot with Win Over Tampa

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (04.06.24)

Embracing the Process Leads to Masterton Nomination

Success Breeds Success in Washington

Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (04.04.24)

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Scholarship Applications Are Now Available Online

Alex Nedeljkovic's Confidence is Contagious

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Night presented by PPG on April 15

"Gutsy Effort" Leads to Penguins Victory in New Jersey

Penguins to Host Police vs. Firefighters in ‘Steel City Battle of the Badges’ on April 6