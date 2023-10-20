News Feed

Penguins Foundation to Hold Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation will be holding a Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day on Saturday, October 28 in celebration of the start of the third season of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory, it was announced today.

“Individuals and families throughout our community look forward to this ice rink opening each year, and the Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day is a fantastic way for us to celebrate this together.” said Kenya T. Boswell, senior vice president of community affairs at Highmark Health. “Highmark values our longstanding partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, together we have increased access to hockey across Pittsburgh by offering a variety of diversity-focused programing."

The Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day will be held at the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory from 9:00 AM-1:00 PM on Saturday, Oct. 28. In a street fair style event, the community day will have free skating inside the ice rink, as well as vendor booths from local community groups, games, balloon artists, face painting, music, food trucks and more.

The Penguins, Highmark, as well as city and community representatives will offer remarks from 10:45-11:15 AM.

To register for the free skate sessions, please visit here.

The historic Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Ice Rink opened in 2021 and is the first indoor community ice rink opened within the city of Pittsburgh in 25 years. The facility serves as home to the Pittsburgh Penguins diversity and community programming, as well as public skating and hockey. 23,000 community members visited the ice rink during the 2022-2023 season, alone. Please go to HuntArmoryIceRink.com for information.

In 2022, Highmark gave a grant of $750,000 to support the continued efforts of the Hunt Amory. This past July, the Penguins were awarded a Stanley by the NHL for Social Impact and Growth as a result of their efforts in advancing youth equity in hockey at the ice rink and beyond.

The Highmark Bright Blue Futures program is designed to ensure healthier, brighter, stronger futures for all, and it focuses on improving equitable access to care, quality of life, and economic resilience in the communities the enterprise serves. Specifically, this program aims to improve outcomes in two critical areas: Community Health and Community and Economic Resilience through corporate giving and employee volunteerism. For more information, visit www.highmark.com/brightbluefutures.