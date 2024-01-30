Penguins Announce Plans for ‘Celebrate 68’ Weekend

The Penguins have announced plans for the ‘Celebrate 68’ weekend in honor of Jaromir Jagr which will be held from February 16-18, 2024. The ‘Celebrate 68’ weekend of festivities is presented by Coors Light and Neighborhood Ford Store.

The weekend will kick off at Rivers Casino with ‘An Evening with Jaromir Jagr’, presented by Coors Light and Rivers Casino, on Friday, February 16. Longtime Penguins TV and radio personality Paul Steigerwald will be joined on stage by Jagr for a fireside chat along with his former teammates, Kevin Stevens, Phil Bourque and Jay Caufield. The intimate conversation will take guests down memory lane, spanning three decades of Jagr’s career from his arrival to Pittsburgh as a teenager to the emotions of having his number raised to the rafters.

Fans interested in attending Friday’s welcome dinner can purchase tickets here. Guests must be 21+ years of age to attend.

The weekend will culminate on Sunday, Feb. 18 against the Los Angeles Kings when the Penguins raise Jagr’s no. 68 to the rafters as part of a pre-game on-ice ceremony. Jagr will be joined on the ice by teammates from the 1991 and ‘92 Stanley Cup Championship teams, as well as special guests of Jaromir and the current Penguins team. The ceremony will be emceed by Steigerwald and will feature videos showing his journey from a teenager to one of the best players to ever play in the NHL. The ceremony will conclude with a speech from Jagr himself.

Doors for the game open at 3:00 PM, and fans are highly encouraged to be in their seats by 4:15 PM. All fans in attendance will receive a replica Jagr No. 68 banner. Limited tickets are available here.

Additionally, commemorative ‘Celebrate 68’ merchandise will be available for purchase at PensGear, including special-edition hockey pucks, limited on-ice jerseys bearing the same patch worn by players for the game and other "Celebrate 68" novelty merchandise. All items will be conveniently accessible at PensGear on the day of the event, with limited-edition items becoming available when doors open for the game.

Later this season, a commemorative Jagr bobblehead presented by Neighborhood Ford Store will be given to all fans in attendance on Thursday, March 14 versus the San Jose Sharks. Click here to purchase tickets.