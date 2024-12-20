Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

IMG_2196

The Pittsburgh Penguins and First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), have chosen Spectrum Fudge, CobblerWorld LLC and KingFisher Services as the winning Pittsburgh-based small businesses of the FNB Small Business Development Camp. The winners were announced today by Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

At the end of the six-week development camp, each of the five participating businesses presented a pitch to an expert panel of judges, with the top three groups receiving a share of a $50,000 grant towards their operations, and all five companies will receive marketing opportunities with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Finalists were challenged to take their business learnings from the program and present to judges about how they will effectively grow and scale their businesses to $2 million in annual sales by 2026 with the help of the potential capital and marketing assets. They were judged on their strategic approach to their business plan and their growth's overall impact on their community.

Spectrum Fudge, the recipient of a $25,000 grant, is a local confectionary establishment that helps provide job opportunities, training and personal growth for individuals with autism and disabilities. The company aims to provide a workplace that empowers people to reach their full potential and gain confidence within themselves, regardless of their challenges.

CobblerWorld LLC, the recipient of a $15,000 grant, is a woman-owned small business that specializes in creating nostalgic confections for customers to enjoy.

KingFisher Services, the recipient of a $10,000 grant, is a veteran-owned small business that specializes in process engineering, continuous improvement and program management for veterans. They help veterans transition into post-military careers by helping them utilize their transferable skills to their new careers.

The other two participating businesses, Care-Metrix and Wallflower Event Design, will receive marketing assets at Penguins games throughout the remainder of the 2024-25 season to help aid brand awareness in the region.

The judges selected the five Pittsburgh-based small businesses to participate in a six-week training program consisting of educational speakers, workshops and classes providing guidance and insight on sustaining, scaling and advancing their businesses. Participants had the opportunity to learn from and work directly with executives and experts at FNB, the Penguins and Riverside Center for Innovation (RCI).

As part of the six-week program, industry experts covered various topics, including financial services and resources available to small businesses, pricing models, general marketing, finding and attracting investors for businesses, building and managing a team and general pitch preparation.

Additional details on the overall program, including business eligibility and prizing, can be found here.

News Feed

Crosby Returns to the Goal Column in Win Over Nashville

Game Preview: 12.19.24 at Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Defenseman P.O Joseph from St. Louis

Getting to Know: Phil Tomasino

Penguins Prospects Tanner Howe, Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas Selected for 2025 World Junior Championship

Don't Stop Believin'

Game Preview: 12.17.24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Tis the Season: Penguins Share Gift Ideas and Traditions

Marcus Pettersson Week-to-Week with Lower-Body Injury

Penguins Get Three of Four Points on Quick Canadian Trip

Game Preview: 12.14.24 at Ottawa Senators

A Dog on a Bone on the Puck

Bryan Rust Scores Hat Trick In 9-2 Win Over Montreal

Game Preview: 12.12.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Avs Make the Penguins Pay

Game Preview: 12.10.24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

What a Difference a Day Makes

Game Preview: 12.07.24 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

"Our Intentions Weren't in the Right Spot" in New York

Game Preview: 12.06.24 at New York Rangers

4 Nations Face-Off: Penguins React to Rosters

Penguins Past and Present Celebrate Cullen and Stevens

Owen Pickering Scores First NHL Goal

Penguins Name Wells Oliver as Director of Hockey Systems

Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

Game Preview: 12.03.24 vs. Florida Panthers

Penguins Proud to Support Mental Wellness at UPMC Western

Penguins Honor a Cancer Survivor and Fulfill a Lifelong Wish

Nieto Shows Impressive Resilience in Return from Injuries

Penguins Foundation Pledges $100K for Pediatric Cancer Care

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces New Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program

Penguins Earn Their Third Straight Win 

Game Preview: 11.30.24 vs. Calgary Flames

Tomasino's First as a Penguin is the Game-Winner in Boston

Game Preview: 11.29.24 at Boston Bruins

First-Period Frenzy Lifts Penguins Past Canucks

Penguins Announce Cyber Weekend Savings Deal on All January Home Games

Game Preview: 11.27.24 vs. Vancouver Canucks

Penguins Add Tomasino: A Fresh Start for the Young Forward

Penguins Broadcasters Talk Calling Crosby's Milestone Goal

Penguins Acquire Forward Philip Tomasino from Nashville in Exchange for a 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Crosby's Milestone Marker Comes In Setback to Utah

Crosby scores 600th NHL goal for Penguins

Game Preview: 11.23.24 vs. Utah Hockey Club

Crosby's Fight Sparks Penguins, But Jets Hold Strong

Game Preview: 11.22.24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Dubas Gives His Insight on Where the Penguins Stand

So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

Game Preview: 11.19.24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut