Penguins and FNB Announce Winners of 'FNB Small Business Development Camp'

The Pittsburgh Penguins and First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), have chosen Spectrum Fudge, CobblerWorld LLC and KingFisher Services as the winning Pittsburgh-based small businesses of the FNB Small Business Development Camp. The winners were announced today by Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

At the end of the six-week development camp, each of the five participating businesses presented a pitch to an expert panel of judges, with the top three groups receiving a share of a $50,000 grant towards their operations, and all five companies will receive marketing opportunities with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Finalists were challenged to take their business learnings from the program and present to judges about how they will effectively grow and scale their businesses to $2 million in annual sales by 2026 with the help of the potential capital and marketing assets. They were judged on their strategic approach to their business plan and their growth's overall impact on their community.

Spectrum Fudge, the recipient of a $25,000 grant, is a local confectionary establishment that helps provide job opportunities, training and personal growth for individuals with autism and disabilities. The company aims to provide a workplace that empowers people to reach their full potential and gain confidence within themselves, regardless of their challenges.

CobblerWorld LLC, the recipient of a $15,000 grant, is a woman-owned small business that specializes in creating nostalgic confections for customers to enjoy.

KingFisher Services, the recipient of a $10,000 grant, is a veteran-owned small business that specializes in process engineering, continuous improvement and program management for veterans. They help veterans transition into post-military careers by helping them utilize their transferable skills to their new careers.

The other two participating businesses, Care-Metrix and Wallflower Event Design, will receive marketing assets at Penguins games throughout the remainder of the 2024-25 season to help aid brand awareness in the region.

The judges selected the five Pittsburgh-based small businesses to participate in a six-week training program consisting of educational speakers, workshops and classes providing guidance and insight on sustaining, scaling and advancing their businesses. Participants had the opportunity to learn from and work directly with executives and experts at FNB, the Penguins and Riverside Center for Innovation (RCI).

As part of the six-week program, industry experts covered various topics, including financial services and resources available to small businesses, pricing models, general marketing, finding and attracting investors for businesses, building and managing a team and general pitch preparation.

Additional details on the overall program, including business eligibility and prizing, can be found here.