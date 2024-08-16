Penguins and First National Bank Announce Second Annual ‘FNB Small Business Development Camp’ Program for Local Pittsburgh Businesses

The Pittsburgh Penguins and First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, will be hosting the second annual FNB Small Business Development Camp, designed to assist locally owned small businesses in the Pittsburgh area.

Five local businesses will be selected to participate in a six-week training program consisting of educational speakers, workshops and classes providing guidance and insight on how to sustain, scale and advance their business. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and work directly with executives and experts at FNB, the Penguins and Riverside Center for Innovation (RCI).

As part of the six-week program, industry experts will cover various topics including financial services and resources available to small businesses, pricing models, general marketing, finding and attracting investors for businesses, building and managing a team, and general pitch preparation.

At the end of the program, each business will present a “pitch” to an expert panel of judges, with the top-three groups receiving a share of a $50,000 grant towards their operations, and all five companies will receive marketing opportunities with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Last year’s winning business, Worm Return, received $25,000 to further their business endeavors, as well as a variety of marketing assets shown in PPG Paints Arena, on SportsNet Pittsburgh’s broadcasts and on the Penguins Radio Network.

“Small businesses and entrepreneurs form the backbone of our region’s economy, and FNB is committed to providing the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B Corporation and First National Bank. “We are proud to once again partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins to create opportunities for local businesses and their inspiring leaders to grow and thrive.”

Local business owners who are interested in participating in the FNB Small Business Development Camp are encouraged to nominate their company here. Submissions will be accepted now through September 4.

Additional details on the overall program, including business eligibility and prizing, can be found here.