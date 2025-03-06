Penguins’ 14th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on March 21

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The 14th annual Penguins Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh will be held on Friday, March 21 to benefit the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation, it was announced today.

“We are so excited to announce that the theme of this year’s Penguins Charity Game is “Fan Cave,” featuring bespoke and exclusively branded items available to our fans for one night only,” said Yvonne Maher, Executive Director of the Penguins Foundation. “This is our biggest event of the year. 6,600 bags, one night only, $2 million dollars for charity.” She continued, “Last year, individuals from every state in the US purchased a bag, and 11 Canadian provinces and territories, which is such a testament to our fan base and we are incredibly grateful for the support.”

During the Penguins’ game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, 6,600 Penguins Charity Bags will go on sale online starting at 5:45 PM ET. Fans can help these two charities raise $2 million in just one game.

All Penguins Charity Bags will be sold online at www.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org until they are sold out. No bags will be sold on-site at PPG Paints Arena.

Three bag tiers will be available – Platinum, Gold and Black – and all Penguins Charity Bags will include an autographed puck by a member of the 2024-25 Penguins roster or Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux.

Black Charity Bags include items such as:

  • A chance for an autographed Pittsburgh Penguins away jersey
  • Alex Nedeljkovic goalie goal and assist commemorative ticket
  • Sidney Crosby commemorative plaque
  • Penguins collapsible cooler bag

Gold Charity Bags include Black Charity Bag items plus:

  • Guaranteed autographed Pittsburgh Penguins away jersey
  • Mario Lemieux ‘Five Goals Five Ways’ 3D textured puck set with custom tin box

Platinum Charity Bags include Black Charity Bag items plus:

  • Mario Lemieux autographed 1992 Stanley Cup Final limited edition Penguins jersey
  • Mario Lemieux ‘Five Goals Five Ways’ crystal puck set with custom box
  • Guaranteed Evgeni Malkin autographed Pittsburgh Penguins away jersey
  • Alex Nedeljkovic autographed goalie goal and assist commemorative ticket
  • Slapshot-Ski made from Penguins team-issued sticks

For more information on the Penguins Charity Game and to see a full list of everything included in each bag, visit https://pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org/charity-game-preview.

Penguins Charity Games on SportsNet Pittsburgh have raised nearly $20 million for the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation over the past 13 seasons.

