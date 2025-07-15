Mutual Respect: Skenes and Crosby Connect

After being drafted first overall by the Pirates in 2023, Paul Skenes arrived in Pittsburgh surrounded by buzz and expectations, and has lived up to them all.

He was named the National League Rookie of the Year, has established himself as a leading Cy Young contender, and tonight, Skenes will become the first pitcher ever to start MLB All-Star Games in each of his first two seasons.

Watching Skenes take the mound has become appointment viewing for so many, including Sidney Crosby.

“I’ve been following him,” said the Penguins captain, who then referenced Skenes nearly recording his first no-hitter around this time last year.

“When he was pitching and I think it was he went seven and he got pulled because they were saving his arm, I was really hoping they kept him in, but I understood. [In the locker room], we talk about him, we see him.”

And back in the spring, the two Pittsburgh athletes got the chance to meet at Pat McAfee’s ‘Big Night Aht,’ which was held at PPG Paints Arena.

“First thing that stands out, he’s a big guy,” Crosby said. “If he’s pitching from the mound, I mean, the ball is coming out of his hand like, 10 feet closer. He’s that tall. And he already throws it super hard.”

“Then, seeing how mature he is, you can tell he takes it really serious, he has a lot of pride in his game. You see the highlights of him getting ready for games, all the different stuff he does, and then his performances speak for themselves. But I think you don't get to that level without putting in a lot of hard work and having a mature approach. I think he's got that.”

Which is why Crosby feels Skenes is more than capable of handling what’s in front of him. That holds a lot of weight coming from Crosby, as he was in a similar situation nearly 20 years ago, coming in as a generational talent looking to return his franchise to contention.

“It's probably challenging, but at the same time, I think it's a good challenge. He’s the right guy to want that challenge, invites that challenge,” Crosby said. “I think the coolest thing is just how much pride he has in being part of Pittsburgh. He’s a guy that wants to win, and I think between him and Andrew McCutchen, I don't think you could have two better guys to try to build a team around. Those two guys, that's pretty good.”