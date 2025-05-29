Mindful Murashov

Murashov
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Sergei Murashov learned he had been selected by the Penguins in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft while at home in Yaroslavl, Russia.

“To be honest, I didn't really expect anything,” said the 21-year-old netminder, who was proud and honored to go 118th overall – the same slot that Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin was taken by the Rangers in 2014.

“I was just watching, and at some point, my last name came up and I saw it. I'm like... [smiles wide]. I started to get calls from the Penguins organization. My English those days wasn't so good. So, all I could say was just, ‘I'm happy, I'm so happy, I'm very happy, and also, I'm so happy!’”

Murashov spent the next couple of seasons developing in the Yaroslavl organization, playing primarily with Loko in the MHL (Russia’s junior league) while also seeing some time with Lokomotiv in the KHL (Russia’s professional league).

He didn’t come to North America until the summer of 2024, ultimately deciding to transition here. Murashov put together a terrific first season with the Penguins organization. He posted a 12-3 record with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, which included a 10-game win streak that set a team rookie record, and a 17-7-1 record with Wheeling of the ECHL.

In addition to watching Murashov excel on the ice, it was a treat getting to know him off the ice, as we hadn't had the chance to do so at his draft or the two subsequent development camps - and he recently took the time to chat a little more about his outlook and interests.

**

Sergei likes to joke that being born on April Fool’s Day is fitting because of his fun-loving approach to life. He’s also purehearted and genuine, which are such endearing qualities. It’s impossible not to smile seeing Sergei wear a tie decorated with Penguins logos, a gift from his girlfriend, to a game in WBS; say with complete sincerity that the special ingredient in his mother’s borscht is love; or hear him call the toy Olaf that he got from a Kinder Surprise Egg ‘a small part of his soul.’

Sergei has the snowman’s likeness on his gear as a reminder to always play with a smile. That isn’t difficult, considering that Sergei still has the same feeling of joy stepping on the ice now as he did the first time.

Olaf also accompanies Murashov on his adventures around the world, which often take place in nature. “It's my way to relax, my way to refresh myself,” said Murashov, who has a simple approach to finding destinations on this side of the United States.

“I just open the map and see what's around where I can drive. The main thing is not to be afraid to try. You lose nothing, so just go and see and see what happens,” Murashov said. “I remember when I was in Wilkes, I wanted to go to one hill. I was driving there for about 30 or 40 minutes, and finally I realized it's no trespassing there. I'm like, okay [laughs]. It was a failed experience, but it's also experience. So, now I know, this part is not available for me.”

Murashov completely embraced his new surroundings, enjoying every moment here and all of his discoveries. In addition to exploring Northeastern Pennsylvania (specifically Lake Scranton and Moon Lake) and West Virginia, Sergei and Olaf also checked out the Atlantic Ocean, Niagara Falls State Park, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during the season.

Before heading home, they visited the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. “It's a really good area. I like it,” Murashov said. “It's pretty quiet. Nature there is so close to humans. You can see so many animals, wild animals there.”

While Murashov loves Frozen, his favorite movies and books are The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

“I read the first part, The Fellowship of the Ring, in English during the season. It was hard. It was really hard, actually, in English, but it was fun,” Murashov said. “I actually realized how it's kind of different in English (versus) Russian, because I read it in Russian, too.”

When he’s not reading for pleasure, Murashov is seeking ways to improve himself. He’s a cerebral individual who loves to learn and could see himself pursuing a career in psychology. When he was around 14 years old, his sister gave him a book that focused on affirmations and visualizations, which sparked Sergei's interest in mindfulness.

“In my life, it's a really huge tool,” Murashov said. “I'm not saying it’s for everyone, but for me, it helps a lot. For me at least, it’s one way of slowing down life, because every year it seems like time is going faster and faster. If you want to truly live life, you just have to learn how to notice the small things; to enjoy every day; to wake up with gratitude. It’s a daily journey, daily path.”

It has helped Murashov as he continues his development as a professional hockey player, while also providing some perspective.

“What actually I'm working on right now is all about how I can prepare every day, every day, every day,” he said. “Not just about hockey, but about life. Because for me, hockey is just part of life. It's a huge part, but life is bigger than hockey. As Roger Federer, one of the greatest tennis players, said once: life is bigger than the tennis court. And same for me, like, life is bigger than the hockey rink.

“So, it helps me. Hockey helps in my life, and I just enjoy every day. So yeah, I wish that everyone finds this mindfulness in their lives, and helps themselves to live the best version of their life.”

