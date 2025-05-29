Mindful Murashov

Sergei Murashov learned he had been selected by the Penguins in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft while at home in Yaroslavl, Russia.

“To be honest, I didn't really expect anything,” said the 21-year-old netminder, who was proud and honored to go 118th overall – the same slot that Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin was taken by the Rangers in 2014.

“I was just watching, and at some point, my last name came up and I saw it. I'm like... [smiles wide]. I started to get calls from the Penguins organization. My English those days wasn't so good. So, all I could say was just, ‘I'm happy, I'm so happy, I'm very happy, and also, I'm so happy!’”

Murashov spent the next couple of seasons developing in the Yaroslavl organization, playing primarily with Loko in the MHL (Russia’s junior league) while also seeing some time with Lokomotiv in the KHL (Russia’s professional league).

He didn’t come to North America until the summer of 2024, ultimately deciding to transition here. Murashov put together a terrific first season with the Penguins organization. He posted a 12-3 record with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League, which included a 10-game win streak that set a team rookie record, and a 17-7-1 record with Wheeling of the ECHL.

In addition to watching Murashov excel on the ice, it was a treat getting to know him off the ice, as we hadn't had the chance to do so at his draft or the two subsequent development camps - and he recently took the time to chat a little more about his outlook and interests.

**

Sergei likes to joke that being born on April Fool’s Day is fitting because of his fun-loving approach to life. He’s also purehearted and genuine, which are such endearing qualities. It’s impossible not to smile seeing Sergei wear a tie decorated with Penguins logos, a gift from his girlfriend, to a game in WBS; say with complete sincerity that the special ingredient in his mother’s borscht is love; or hear him call the toy Olaf that he got from a Kinder Surprise Egg ‘a small part of his soul.’