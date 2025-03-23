Murashov Wins 10th Straight, Setting WBS Rookie Record

Sergei-Murashov
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Photo courtesy of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

When Owen Pickering learned Sergei Murashov would attend development camp last summer, he looked up the Russian goaltender’s Elite Prospects page – and was thoroughly impressed. “He's got some really, really good stats,” said the defenseman, selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft before Murashov was taken in the fourth round.

Those numbers are even more staggering now, as Murashov is putting together a tremendous first season in North America after deciding to sign a three-year entry-level deal in the all.

The Penguins goaltender won his 10th game in a row with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday (March 22), establishing a new franchise record for the longest win streak in a rookie season, passing Matt Murray.

Murashov, who is undefeated in the American Hockey League, is one shy of tying John Curry for the longest-ever win streak by a WBS goaltender.

Murashov also posted a 13-game win streak with Wheeling of the ECHL that lasted from Nov. 6 to Jan. 8, the longest win streak by a goalie in Nailers history and the longest win streak by a rookie in ECHL history.

“Honestly, no secret, just enjoy games,” Murashov smiled in an interview with the Penguins last month. “I love to win; every game is a process for me. It's not just like thinking about the result. I'm just staying in the moment, and the guys really help me a lot with all the games. Honestly, just enjoy the game, fight for the win and just do my job. I do a lot of stuff when no one watches me. So, I think it just pays off for me, and I just love to do it.”

WBS head coach Kirk MacDonald praised how hard Murashov works in practice, saying he’s extremely detailed. Murashov is also a “super competitive kid,” and those two qualities combined translate to the games.

“He finds a way to make a big save when you need it,” MacDonald said. “He's also really good at just parking a bad goal or a bad sequence, or when things aren't going right for the group, he finds a way to battle through and keep us in a game. He’s done a great job for us.”

Rutger McGroarty describes Murashov as having a “goldfish memory” when it comes to his mindset during games.

“He doesn't get rattled, he doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low, and overall, he's such a great goalie,” McGroarty said. “I feel like he makes big-time saves that no one expects him to make, but he also makes those saves that you should make, and he makes them look very easy.”

Not to mention Murashov brings an enthusiasm that rubs off on his teammates.

“He's awesome, and we've loved having him so far,” McGroarty said. “He's a great kid in the locker room, too. I feel like Sergei is always smiling, he's always laughing. He doesn't talk as much, but he's always smiling. So, it's very fun being around him.”

Murashov has had that mindset regardless of where he’s played. He’s so appreciative of the opportunity to be a Penguin, saying he enjoys every day here, and that it’s a dream come true to be one step from players he watched growing up.

While being in the NHL is of course, the ultimate goal, Murashov also understands that he’s a young goalie with room to grow. So, “I'm just staying in the moment,” he said. “Keep working, keep doing what I do... I don't want to look too far. I just want to go day by day and keep improving myself, keep growing.”

With the depth they have at the goaltender position, the Penguins can afford to take their time with Murashov, which is a luxury.

“I think the sky's the limit,” said Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza, who oversees WBS. “I think you have to be patient. I think it's a tough transition coming from Russia. I think he's cleaned up a lot of areas in his game, and overall, just a great kid to work with... it's a good spot to be in with the depth. He's doing his job by pushing us and pushing us to make decisions, and that's all you can do.”

