Joining Penguins a "Full-Circle Moment" for Matt Grzelcyk

Matt-Grzelcyk

Some major milestones in Matt Grzelcyk’s career are associated with Pittsburgh.

The Bruins selected him in the third round of the 2012 NHL Draft held at PPG Paints Arena before the defenseman debuted in the building on Dec. 14, 2016.

The following year, the Massachusetts native scored his first NHL goal against the Penguins the day after Thanksgiving in front of family and friends at TD Garden.

Grzelcyk (pronounced GRIHZ-lihk) has been thinking a lot about those moments since signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh on the first day of free agency after parts of eight seasons in Boston.

“It’s a full-circle moment, and just talking with people, it just kind of feels like something that was meant to be,” Grzelcyk said during a virtual media availability. “A nice little caveat here in joining the Penguins… those are some great times, and I'm happy that I get to go back there.”

Grzelcyk speaks with the media

Grzelcyk knows it will be an adjustment moving on from the only city and NHL franchise he’s known. But hopefully, the new opportunity provides him with plenty of energy to rebound from a frustrating season. After hitting the 20-point plateau in four straight seasons, Grzelcyk’s production dipped after dealing with a “ticky-tacky injury that kept me out,” along with confidence issues.

“I was forced to go on LTIR, so I had to miss 10 games, and I think it was a little tough just getting back and adjusting to the speed again,” said Grzelcyk, who measures 5-foot-10 and 180-pounds. “I wouldn't attest it all to the injury. I think I just lost a little bit of confidence along the way, and I think as a player, it can be tough to kind of regain that midseason. But I'm just trying to put that behind me now, and I've had a really good summer so far. I'm definitely motivated to prove myself again as a player.”

Grzelcyk began training about a week or two after the year ended to ensure he’ll feel his best throughout the season. But he has taken some time for golf, including a round or two with the newest member of Pittsburgh’s coaching staff, assistant David Quinn.

Grzelcyk played for Quinn during his four years at Boston University, and the pair have a great relationship. “We've kept in touch ever since I moved on from college. He's a great coach,” Grzelcyk said.

“He's very motivating to play for. He’s demanding. He expects a lot out of you and a lot out of himself. But he's just a great guy away from the rink as well, and he really builds relationships well with his players.”

Quinn will oversee a blue line that includes another player he previously coached, Erik Karlsson, who won a Norris Trophy during their time in San Jose. Being part of a D corps with the likes of Karlsson and Kris Letang is something Grzelcyk is looking forward to, and feels prepared to skate alongside either player if that opportunity arises.

“Over the last few years, I've gotten the chance to play with Charlie McAvoy, who I think is one of the best defensemen in the NHL,” he said. “I think those guys are such special players, and I want to just complement them as best I can and find out exactly how they play and get a closer look.”

Grzelcyk will reunite with McAvoy and more of his former teammates later this summer at David Pastrnak’s wedding in Czechia before eventually meeting his new teammates in Pittsburgh. Grzelcyk came into town last weekend to find a place to live, and “we actually love the city,” he said.

“I'm very excited to get there, and everyone said nothing but good things. So, we had a great experience this last weekend, and I'm looking forward to getting there in September.”

