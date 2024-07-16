South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

Harrison-Brunicke
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

After Penguins 2024 second-round pick Harrison Brunicke became the first South African-born skater taken in an NHL Draft, a photo of the defenseman wearing his future team’s sweatshirt as a kid started making the rounds.

It was taken during one of the family’s visits back to South Africa following their move to Calgary when Harrison was two years old. Those trips usually featured a safari at Kruger National Park. Harrison, his older sister Georgia, and their parents Dean and Kim often stayed close to the grounds with other family members, heading out bright and early.

“You go out in a car and see these crazy animals,” Harrison said. “There’s lots of them you don't see every day, and to see them in their habitat in the wild was pretty cool.”

Moving from a country where safaris are a normal part of life to a much colder environment where ice hockey is the most popular sport was part of a significant culture shift for Dean and Kim, who both grew up in South Africa.

They laughed when asked what they knew about ice hockey before relocating, with Kim saying, “Nothing. Nothing! I didn't even know what offside was… I remember going to my first few Calgary Flames games, and I couldn't find the puck.”

Meanwhile, since Dean had played field hockey, he thought there would be more familiarity. However, Dean quickly learned he had a lot to learn after enrolling Harrison in TimBits (mini mites or mites in the U.S.) when he was around 4 or 5 years old. Harrison was always athletic and bigger than most kids his age, with Kim saying her son could kick a soccer ball over the swing set as a toddler. “So, he was always going to be in sports,” Kim said. “Like, a busy, busy moving kid, you know? Typically, even now, for him to sit still is hard.”

Harrison took to ice hockey right away and was naturally gifted, much to the delight of his mom and dad. “Hockey, it's awesome,” Dean said. “I got to know it through the process, and now it’s just one of the most amazing sports.”

As a 2006 birth year, Harrison’s journey coincided with the Penguins captain becoming the face of the NHL. “When we first came over, Sid was THE guy. So, we obviously got caught up with that,” Dean said. “The first goal he ever scored, he had his Sherwood Crosby stick, and he was in Pittsburgh colors. That’s my first memory, when he scored his first goal. I don’t think he lifted the puck [laughs].”

Harrison came up through the Glenlake Minor Hockey Club before getting drafted by the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, taking him about seven hours from Calgary. At that point, Kim hadn’t just gotten used to the early mornings and weekends of being a hockey parent – she missed them.

“I just love going to the rink and practices and watching him in his games,” she said. “I love it. Now, I don't get to see him all the time. I don't get to see all the games. I miss it. I miss the early mornings and the weekends. But he loves it. His whole life is hockey.”

Harrison’s immediate family traveled to Las Vegas to watch his dream come true, an emotional experience for everyone. “I’m going to use a South African word: really chuffed,” Dean grinned. “Beyond happy, just for him and the hard work he’s put into it.”

“I feel like I lost my breath there a little bit, gave me some tears,” Kim said. “It's also just that the Penguins are so iconic, you know what I mean? Like, Sidney Crosby just phoned you? Like, get out of here! I’m just so proud of him.”

They both called Harrison a team-first type of guy, saying he’ll always sacrifice individual glory for the group's good. During the player interview portion of the NHL Scouting Combine, several teams asked Canadian World U18 Team members who they would pick as their teammate.

“Harrison told me that a lot of teams told him that multiple guys said him,” Kim said. “That's a lot. That makes me so proud of him. He’s a great kid. I know every mother says that, but he is. He’s a great kid, and I think he’s just a great teammate. He’ll do whatever he’s asked to do.”

For his part, Harrison is grateful for his family’s support. Especially as it became evident the blueliner had a real future in this sport, and his mom and dad – thousands of miles from their own support systems – had to navigate that. They did everything they could to help Harrison succeed, like having him work with Calgary-based power skating coach Patrick Puddifant, who counts Cale Makar as one of his clients.

“They've done so much for me,” Harrison said. “I think moving from South Africa, it's a big culture shift. It's a pretty tough decision. So, for them to make that happen for us to have a good life in Calgary is a big move. It's obviously helped me a lot to get to where I am.”

Harrison is proud of his roots and hopes to one day become the first South African-born skater to play in the NHL after goaltender Olaf Kolzig, who was also born in Johannesburg. Brunicke (pronounced brew-nick) knows there’s a long road ahead, but participating in his first Penguins development camp last week has given him much to work with.

“Everything I’ve been learning here has been really helping me grow as a player and a person,” Harrison said on the last day.

