South African Roots, NHL Dreams: Brunicke's Unique Story

Moving from a country where safaris are a normal part of life to a much colder environment where ice hockey is the most popular sport was part of a significant culture shift for Dean and Kim, who both grew up in South Africa.

They laughed when asked what they knew about ice hockey before relocating, with Kim saying, “Nothing. Nothing! I didn't even know what offside was… I remember going to my first few Calgary Flames games, and I couldn't find the puck.”

Meanwhile, since Dean had played field hockey, he thought there would be more familiarity. However, Dean quickly learned he had a lot to learn after enrolling Harrison in TimBits (mini mites or mites in the U.S.) when he was around 4 or 5 years old. Harrison was always athletic and bigger than most kids his age, with Kim saying her son could kick a soccer ball over the swing set as a toddler. “So, he was always going to be in sports,” Kim said. “Like, a busy, busy moving kid, you know? Typically, even now, for him to sit still is hard.”

Harrison took to ice hockey right away and was naturally gifted, much to the delight of his mom and dad. “Hockey, it's awesome,” Dean said. “I got to know it through the process, and now it’s just one of the most amazing sports.”

As a 2006 birth year, Harrison’s journey coincided with the Penguins captain becoming the face of the NHL. “When we first came over, Sid was THE guy. So, we obviously got caught up with that,” Dean said. “The first goal he ever scored, he had his Sherwood Crosby stick, and he was in Pittsburgh colors. That’s my first memory, when he scored his first goal. I don’t think he lifted the puck [laughs].”

Harrison came up through the Glenlake Minor Hockey Club before getting drafted by the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League, taking him about seven hours from Calgary. At that point, Kim hadn’t just gotten used to the early mornings and weekends of being a hockey parent – she missed them.

“I just love going to the rink and practices and watching him in his games,” she said. “I love it. Now, I don't get to see him all the time. I don't get to see all the games. I miss it. I miss the early mornings and the weekends. But he loves it. His whole life is hockey.”

Harrison’s immediate family traveled to Las Vegas to watch his dream come true, an emotional experience for everyone. “I’m going to use a South African word: really chuffed,” Dean grinned. “Beyond happy, just for him and the hard work he’s put into it.”

“I feel like I lost my breath there a little bit, gave me some tears,” Kim said. “It's also just that the Penguins are so iconic, you know what I mean? Like, Sidney Crosby just phoned you? Like, get out of here! I’m just so proud of him.”