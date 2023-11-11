Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (11.11.23)

Game Notes
Pittsburgh’s team faceoff win percentage of 55.9% leads the NHL. Sidney Crosby ranks second in the league with 162 faceoff wins, and fifth in the NHL with a 62.1% faceoff win percentage.
Erik Karlsson’s 37 points (12G-25A) and Kris Letang’s 33 points (6G-27A) against the Sabres rank first and second, respectively, among active defensemen.
Sidney Crosby found the scoresheet Thursday night in Los Angeles, notching the 557th goal in his career. In doing so, he cracked the NHL’s top-10 list of the most goals with a single franchise in league history. He is now in a three-way tie with Mike Modano (557) and Luc Robitaille (557) for ninth place.
Kris Letang enters tonight’s game two points shy of becoming just the third active, and 28th blueliner in NHL history, to record 700 points. Letang (157G-541A) is also looking to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.
Bryan Rust was the hero in Los Angeles on Thursday night, scoring the overtime winner after his initial overtime tally was waved off due to being offsides. The goal was the sixth overtime goal of his career, which helped the Penguins sweep their California road trip for the second time in franchise history, and first since 1996.97.
Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson each recorded an assist on Bryan Rust’s overtime goal in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Malkin now has 39 overtime points, which is second in NHL history behind teammate Sidney Crosby (43), while Karlsson’s 34th career overtime point put him in sole possession of first place in NHL history among defensemen.
Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding a seven-game point streak (4G-5A) and has been held without a point just once in 12 games this year. His point streak is the longest by a Penguin this season, and a point tonight would give him his first streak of eight or more games since Jan. 16-Feb. 10, 2023 (9 GP, 3G-11A).
Erik Karlsson recorded two assists on Thursday night in Los Angeles, extending his point streak to four games (1G-6A). His three-game point streak is tied for the second-longest active point streak among defensemen.