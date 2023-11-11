Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (11.11.23)

The Pittsburgh Penguins return home for one game after going 3-0 in California as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

This game is Military Appreciation Night, with fans in attendance receiving a Camo Wall Banner, presented by 84 Lumber.

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (6-6-0) BUF (6-6-1)