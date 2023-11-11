Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (11.11.23)

News Feed

Penguins to Retire Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 During Pre-Game Ceremony on February 18

Penguins to Retire Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 During Pre-Game Ceremony on February 18
Bryan Rust Overtime Winner Penguins Kings

If At First You Don't Succeed, Try Again
Jarry Should Be Good to Go After Swelling Goes Down 

Jarry Should Be Good to Go After Swelling Goes Down 
Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Kings (11.09.23)
Jarry Being Evaluated; Hellberg Ready To Step In If Needed

Jarry Being Evaluated; Hellberg Ready To Step In If Needed
Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim

Jarry and Hellberg Combine for Shutout Against Anaheim
Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Ducks (11.06.23)
Sidney Crosby 1,200 Games Played

The Age-Defying Routine of Sidney Crosby, 1,200 NHL Games and Counting
Penguins Sharks Recap

Penguins Get a Much-Needed Two Points in Confidence-Boosting 10-2 Win over San Jose
Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)

Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)
Karlsson Nieto Return to San Jose with Penguins

Back to San Jose
Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Penguins Honor Mt. Lebanon High School Graduate With 2023 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship

Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni Association Honors Canon-McMillan High School Graduate With Annual Scholarship
Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards

Penguins Players Starting to Experiment with Neck Guards
Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice

Penguins Tweak Fourth Line at Practice
No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December

No. 3 Colgate to Highlight ‘Battle at the Burgh’ Women’s College Hockey Tournament at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in December
Penguins Partner with So Many Angels to Give Memorable Experience to Kids Impacted by Cancer

Kids Dress Up as Penguins for Halloween Shoot Hosted by Penguins and So Many Angels, Then Meet the Players
Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Sabres (11.11.23)

Gameday_H_1111_BUF_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins return home for one game after going 3-0 in California as they take on the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

This game is Military Appreciation Night, with fans in attendance receiving a Camo Wall Banner, presented by 84 Lumber.

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (6-6-0) BUF (6-6-1)

Related Links

Game Notes

Pittsburgh’s team faceoff win percentage of 55.9% leads the NHL. Sidney Crosby ranks second in the league with 162 faceoff wins, and fifth in the NHL with a 62.1% faceoff win percentage.

Erik Karlsson’s 37 points (12G-25A) and Kris Letang’s 33 points (6G-27A) against the Sabres rank first and second, respectively, among active defensemen.

Sidney Crosby found the scoresheet Thursday night in Los Angeles, notching the 557th goal in his career. In doing so, he cracked the NHL’s top-10 list of the most goals with a single franchise in league history. He is now in a three-way tie with Mike Modano (557) and Luc Robitaille (557) for ninth place.

Kris Letang enters tonight’s game two points shy of becoming just the third active, and 28th blueliner in NHL history, to record 700 points. Letang (157G-541A) is also looking to become the 10th defenseman in NHL history to record 700 points with one franchise.

Bryan Rust was the hero in Los Angeles on Thursday night, scoring the overtime winner after his initial overtime tally was waved off due to being offsides. The goal was the sixth overtime goal of his career, which helped the Penguins sweep their California road trip for the second time in franchise history, and first since 1996.97.

Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson each recorded an assist on Bryan Rust’s overtime goal in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Malkin now has 39 overtime points, which is second in NHL history behind teammate Sidney Crosby (43), while Karlsson’s 34th career overtime point put him in sole possession of first place in NHL history among defensemen.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game riding a seven-game point streak (4G-5A) and has been held without a point just once in 12 games this year. His point streak is the longest by a Penguin this season, and a point tonight would give him his first streak of eight or more games since Jan. 16-Feb. 10, 2023 (9 GP, 3G-11A).

Erik Karlsson recorded two assists on Thursday night in Los Angeles, extending his point streak to four games (1G-6A). His three-game point streak is tied for the second-longest active point streak among defensemen.

Giveaway Item

pit-camo-banner-giveaway

Fans attending tonight's game will receive a Camo Wall Banner, presented by 84 Lumber.

Recent News

Home Game Triggers

UPDATED v2 1255332T_Trigger_Home-02