Penguins to Honor 2016 Stanley Cup Championship Team on January 31 Versus the New York Rangers

The Penguins will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2016 Stanley Cup Championship team on Saturday, January 31 prior to their game versus the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early for a special pre-game ceremony to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Champions. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative championship ring, presented by PPG. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM, with PPG Paints Arena doors opening at 2:00 PM. Tickets to the game are available here.

All players, coaches and management listed on the Cup in 2016 have been invited to Pittsburgh for the celebration. Former players expected to attend include goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jeff Zatkoff, forwards Matt Cullen, Pascal Dupuis, Eric Fehr, Carl Hagelin, Patric Hornqvist, Tom Kuhnhackl and Chris Kunitz, as well as defensemen Trevor Daley and Ben Lovejoy. Former Penguins General Manager and current President of Hockey Operations for the Vancouver Canucks, Jim Rutherford, is also scheduled to be in attendance.

Current Penguins Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust, as well as Assistant Coach Nick Bonino, will participate in the pre-game ceremony prior to the game. Rangers Head Coach Mike Sullivan and forward Conor Sheary will also be recognized.

Limited space is available for a special ticketed, pre-game event, 2016 Cup Chronicles. The program will relive the greatest moments of the championship run through stories from Jim Rutherford and the returning players in the Lexus Club beginning at 1:30 PM. Tickets to 2016 Cup Chronicles can be purchased here.