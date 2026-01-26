Kindel’s Homecoming Fueled by Family and Friends

Ben Kindel’s family and friends had Sunday’s game in Vancouver circled on the calendar for a while, as he grew up in nearby Coquitlam, British Columbia.

His parents, Steve Kindel and Sara Maglio, got tickets sorted for everyone who wanted to come. The final count was 192 people in the stands at Rogers Place.

“We hope that Ben understands how much he means to us,” said Sara’s cousin, Bryce McLaughlin. “As a family member, that's what we hope that he understands, how much support he has.”

Bryce had messaged Ben in the morning and wrote, ‘hey, have a good time. Score a goal or two or three.”

Kindel ended up tallying twice in Pittsburgh’s 3-2 win, to the sheer delight of the crew watching from neighboring suites.