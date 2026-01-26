Kindel’s Homecoming Fueled by Family and Friends

Ben-Kindel
By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Ben Kindel’s family and friends had Sunday’s game in Vancouver circled on the calendar for a while, as he grew up in nearby Coquitlam, British Columbia.

His parents, Steve Kindel and Sara Maglio, got tickets sorted for everyone who wanted to come. The final count was 192 people in the stands at Rogers Place.

“We hope that Ben understands how much he means to us,” said Sara’s cousin, Bryce McLaughlin. “As a family member, that's what we hope that he understands, how much support he has.”

Bryce had messaged Ben in the morning and wrote, ‘hey, have a good time. Score a goal or two or three.”

Kindel ended up tallying twice in Pittsburgh’s 3-2 win, to the sheer delight of the crew watching from neighboring suites.

“This is wonderful,” said Ben’s great-grandmother, Italia Mancin, who was wearing a black and yellow scarf.

“We’ve been really looking forward to this. We knew he was going to come out of his goal slump!” said Dominic Maglio, Sara’s uncle.

Before tonight, Kindel had last gotten in the goal column on Dec. 14 versus Utah. Kindel said before the trip that he had to focus on staying even-keeled.

“It's a long year, and there're gonna be ups and downs, and there're gonna be times when you're scoring, times you're not,” Kindel said. “I think it's just the stuff in between, controlling what you can control. Sometimes the puck is not going to go in, so you’ve got to be doing other things help your team. So that's really what I focus on.”

Kindel’s defensive game is impressive, with the coaching staff trusting him with the responsibilities of playing center, along with some penalty killing time. But he has plenty of offensive ability as well, which showed on his goals.

The first, Kindel got himself in position at the top of the crease to re-direct a feed from Ryan Shea. The second, Kindel ripped a slapshot from the slot that broke the camera in the net. He now has 10 goals in 48 games.

“You knew he was going to be excited coming in here,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. “It's a really special day, for him, for his family, friends, for everybody involved. He's a special young man. He's doing a great job. Thrilled for him for tonight, but also thrilled that we got the win to make today even more special.”

Kindel was awarded the postgame helmet from his teammates.

"We were super happy for him. It's pretty cool to watch him do what he does, especially in front of some family and some friends. A lot of them," goaltender Stuart Skinner said with a laugh. "I was from Edmonton. I don't think I ever had that many people there. So yeah, it's a very special moment for him, I'm sure. Probably brings him a lot of gratitude."

His family and friends quite literally jumped for joy watching Ben have himself a game. They then came to the section behind the Penguins bench to say hello, which was quite the scene with the sheer amount of people.

“It's obviously awesome. Lots of people that have been part of my life for a long time and have helped me make it here,” Kindel said. “So, it's great. It’s about them just as much as it is myself.

“It’s great to play in front of friends and family, nice to score and get the win. Cap off a great road trip.”

