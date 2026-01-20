Penguins Acquire Defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 Seventh-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Ilya Solovyov from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Valtteri Puustinen and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

Solovyov, 25, is signed through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000.

The defenseman has split the season between the Avalanche and their American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. In 16 games with the Avalanche, Solovyov has tallied one goal, two assists and three points. He has skated in three games with the Eagles this season.

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound Solovyov has skated in five professional seasons in North America since 2021-22. In 232 career AHL games with Colorado, Calgary and Stockton, he has recorded 18 goals, 51 assists and 69 points. Over the past three seasons, Solovyov has registered one goal, six assists and seven points in 31 career NHL games with Colorado and Calgary. He also skated in one season in the KHL with Dinamo Minsk in 2020-21, tallying nine points (2G-7A) in 41 games.

Prior to turning professional, the defenseman played one season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Saginaw Spirit in 2019-20, recording seven goals, 33 assists and 40 points in 53 games.

The Mogilev, Belarus native represented his home country internationally at the 2018 World Under-18 Championship, as well as the 2021 World Championship.

Solovyov was originally drafted in the seventh round (205th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by Calgary.